Dan Bongino Explains to 'Full-Diaper Media Morons' Difference Between Being Podcaster And FBI Deputy Director

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino ripped into corporate media outlets Thursday, saying they failed to understand what his role at the FBI required as opposed to hosting a podcast.

Bongino announced his departure from his position at the federal law enforcement agency on Dec. 17, saying he would return to hosting his podcast, “The Dan Bongino Show.”

Bongino ridiculed the corporate media outlets who cited his political commentary at the time of his appointment as the FBI’s deputy director in February, while ignoring his experience as a Secret Service agent and as an officer with the New York Police Department.

“You’re not that person anymore, are you?” the fiancé of “Fox and Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt and host of “Hannity” asked Bongino, who responded.

“No, I mean, listen, when I made this comment on your show, and again, the morons in the media were apparently unaware that I was paid for a political commentary show. This was news to them, Sean! They were like, oh my gosh, Dan Bongino was paid as a political commentator, and you were laughing about this the next day, like, this is how stupid they, they, this was a big scandal in the media, Dan Bongino was paid to be a political commentator.”

“And then I said, when you’re at the FBI working for the administration, Sean, listen, you’re very close with the people and it’s not about you, it’s not about you,” Bongino continued. “I didn’t get elected president. Donald Trump did, and I, I am there to serve the administration and the taxpayers. End of story.”

Bongino hinted during a Jan. 7 appearance on “Nightly Scroll with Hayley Caronia” that his time in the Trump administration had given him “a lot of stuff to talk about.”

“I’m not there to give my opinions on them. I don’t know why this was hard for, again, these full diaper media morons to understand,” Bongino told Hannity. “When you’re paid to do a job for the taxpayer, you serve the taxpayer. When you’re paid for to do a political commentary show, you offer political commentary. Is this, is this difficult?”

“I really, that I, that I never got a better laugh out of a hit I did on the media, but I, you know, I told you the next day I got, I had to be careful. I, you know, I don’t want to, I don’t want to say too much,” Bongino continued. “Now that I’m back, I can talk like I like to talk.”

