Dan Bongino Gives Explosive Inside Scoop on 'Cocaine-Gate': 'No Other Explanation'

 By Maire Clayton  July 7, 2023 at 6:39am
Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino gave an account of what he believes happened during the current mystery surrounding the cocaine that was found at the White House in the last week.

Bongino took to Rumble on Thursday in a video titled “The Cocaine-Gate Inside Scoop,” referring to a term that has been going viral around social media.

The former Fox News contributor decided to give a quick rundown on what he believed happened.

“Here’s the issue here. There’s going to be a lot of commentary on this from people who have not done security or aren’t even remotely familiar with how security at the White House even works.”

Bongino proceeded to explain that the White House is an approximately 18-acre complex that is surrounded with extremely specific checkpoints.

He went on to say that regardless of where the substance was found — the Lincoln bedroom or another room — someone had to pass a highly secure checkpoint.

“Who could have possibly went through a checkpoint and brought cocaine in?” he elaborated.

“The answer is no one. It’s someone who would have bypassed the checkpoints.”

Bongino stated that the secret service, along with protectees (President Joe Biden and his family) in this scenario would pass these points.

“The Secret Service didn’t have cocaine on ’em, so it had to be one of the protectees. There is no other explanation,” he continued. “They would have never gotten through the checkpoint.”

“They were driven in,” Bongingo said.

The host went on to say that “it’s a simple explanation” and cited Occam’s razor — the simplest solution is most likely the answer.

“Keep it simple, stupid,” Bongino said. “Sad, but true. That is most likely what happened. It’s the only way it got in there.”


The whodunnit mystery substance caused former President Donald Trump to weigh in on Truth Social.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump wrote.

Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




Conversation