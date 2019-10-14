Dan Bongino Heaps Blame on Media for Swallowing Adam Schiff's 'False' Story

For former Secret Service agent turned conservative commentator Dan Bongino, the big story of the Democratic attacks are the outlets telling the story in the first place.

The mainstream media, Bongino told “Fox & Friends” on Monday, is “fundamentally uncurious” about the shifting accounts being by California Democrat Adam Schiff, the man who’s assumed a leading role in the latest attack on President Donald Trump.

That’s true even when the evidence shows Schiff isn’t telling the truth, Bongino said.

Check it out here:

Schiff, of course, has a history of not being truthful with the American public — and getting a pass on it from the media.

During the investigation into allegations of Russian “collusion” with the Trump 2016 presidential campaign, Schiff repeatedly told the media that evidence existed to back up the charges. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found nothing of the kind — and Schiff wasn’t criticized.

(In fact, he still maintained with a straight face that the evidence was in “plain sight.”)

Bongino said Schiff has been no more honest when it comes to the “whistleblower” complaint about Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked the Democrats’ current impeachment drive against Trump.

In fact, Schiff’s series of lies on the topic were so bad even The Washington Post called him out on it.

Now that it’s been reported that the “whistleblower” is not only a Democrat, but one with past professional ties to former Vice President Joe Biden, Schiff’s story of a pure-as-the-driven snow “whistleblower” trying to save the country from tyranny looks more and more calculated.

But for the most part, Schiff has gotten kid-gloves treatment in the mainstream media, including a “Face the Nation” interview on Sunday where, in the final question, Schiff was allowed to acknowledge simply that he “should have been much more clear.”

The truth isn’t that he just hasn’t been clear — he’s been clearly deceptive. And the media refuse to call him out on it — which used to be the job of mainstream American journalists before the profession became a toadying water carrier for the Democratic Party.

“The story is false, Steve,” Bongino told “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy. “The story Adam Schiff told is simply not accurate.”

Bongino had plenty of supporters on social media:

Shifty @RepAdamSchiff‘s rein of terror will end soon. Only people left to believe in the coup attempt will be the delusional radical dems who are going down BIG TIME — jim slater (@jimslater10) October 14, 2019

Why would the media call out Adam Schiff for the very thing they do every day? — Senior Chief (@samboyd664) October 14, 2019

Screw the media Dan. The people are calling him out. 😃 — Patricia A. Wright (@PatriciaAWrigh8) October 14, 2019

That last tweet is truer than the mainstream media wants to believe.

Heading into the 2020 presidential election, Trump has a base of supporters that already knows the media will do almost anything to support his Democratic opposition.

With the face of the Democratic Party these days being someone as patently untrustworthy as Adam Schiff, it’s only a matter of time before the rest of American outside the anti-Trump resistance recognizes it, too.

