Dan Bongino Points Out the Irony of Congresswoman’s ‘Impeach the Motherf***er’ Comments

Radio host and political commentator Dan Bongino accused Democrats of being fraudulent hypocrites for threatening to impeach President Donald Trump.

Bongino was addressing comments on “Fox & Friends” Monday made by freshman Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, when she said Congress would “impeach the motherf—er” while talking about Trump.

“Let’s start with the hypocrisy here,” Bongino said. “Listen, Democrats, I get it. It’s politics.

“You know, you do a lot of stuff that’s fraudulent and phony but at least try to have some dignity in your lives.”

Tlabi’s remarks came during a Thursday event for Moveon.org — a liberal website initially funded by George Soros after the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

“Don’t you find it a little ironic that it was said at a Moveon.org event? Move-on was founded to move on from the President Clinton impeachment proceedings,” Bongino continued.

“Does anybody find that even remotely ironic because they thought it was ridiculous, the impeachment proceedings.”

“Secondly, the fact that this was said at a private event — wait, wait now, time-out, hold on, red flag, let’s go under the hood for review here just like in the NFL, right. Are you telling me private event comments don’t matter now? Because when Mitt Romney made his 47 percent comment that was at a private event and that was a national — no that it wasn’t a national, that was a cosmic story.”

Bongino also said Democrats have preached about a return to civility in politics, but have failed to follow their own advice.

“For months we’ve been told now by the Democrats how tone and civility matters. Yet, we’ve got Maxine Waters — We’ve now got Rashida Tlaib from Michigan. This is ridiculous. They’ve lost all credibility on the tone,” he said.

“Stop with the nonsense. Have some dignity in your lies and keep them to just little white lies instead of big ones we can debunk like this.”

