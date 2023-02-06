Parler Share
Dan Bongino attends 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Nov. 17, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida.
Dan Bongino Provides Major Update from Hospital Bed: 'Thanks for All of Your Prayers'

 By Richard Moorhead  February 6, 2023 at 4:44pm
One of the most popular voices in conservative media is grateful for the prayers of his listeners after a medical procedure.

Dan Bongino shared a picture from his hospital bed on Facebook on Friday.

Bongino had just finished a surgery on his elbow.

He said, “Doing okay! Out of surgery and the doc did a massive clean up operation on my elbow.”

“Thanks for all of your prayers and messages. I really appreciate it.”

Bongino shared information about his own difficulties with an elbow wrought with bone spurs and arthritis before.

The former Secret Service officer said that years of arm bars led to these medical problems in a November Facebook post.

Bongino’s spoken of his lifelong love of weightlifting before — stating that he started lifting weights at the age of 12 or 13 in a Muscle & Fitness profile.

“I have a long history with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, boxing and wrestling,” the former New York Police Department officer said of his physical training regimen.

In a Saturday post, Bongino shared a medical scan of his surgically repaired elbow.

“Straighter than it’s been in ten years. Big thanks to Dr. Florez.”

Bongino is known in great part for his charitable support of wounded veterans and Gold Star families.

The heavyweight in the world of conservative media surprised an F-16 fighter pilot veteran by matching his fans’ donations to the charity Folds of Honor — live on air in a December 2022 Fox News segment.

Bongino’s Saturday Fox News show regularly trounces the ratings of his competitors — with one January broadcast meriting more than a million viewers. CNN and MSNBC’s equivalents couldn’t crack 400,000, according to Adweek.

Bongino is one of the most successful conservative influencers to stake his content on platforms independent of Big Tech censorship — announcing he was leaving YouTube in response to the service’s series of strikes and temporary bans on his content.

The recovering Bongino quickly expressed his intent to continue “battling a Soros stooge” just hours removed from surgery in a Friday tweet.

Bongino hosted the Monday edition of “The Dan Bongino Show,” days after the surgery.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




