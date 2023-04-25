Dan Bongino Stops Live Show as He Gets 'Goosebumps' When He Finds Out About Tucker Carlson

It’s rare when a radio talk show host turns speechless.

That’s how Dan Bongino described himself Monday while on-air and learning Tucker Carlson and Fox News parted ways. Bongino said the news gave him goosebumps.

Discussing Carlson’s departure, Bongino stopped talking for six seconds (an eternity in talk radio), dropped his hand with a loud thump on the desk, said “um,” and after another pause of three seconds admitted, “I don’t even know what to say.

“Um. That is just shocking news and so you understand I have no inside knowledge of what was happening there at all.”

Stammering, Bongino said: “I don’t even care to speculate about what happened.”

Bongino himself, who formerly hosted a weekly Fox show titled “Unfiltered,” left Fox after an inability to reach agreement on a contract, USA Today reported Friday.

Carlson’s departure was described by Fox as the result of a mutual agreement, but there are indications Carlson was fired.

Those of us who have worked in broadcasting know that when on-air personalities are fired, they are not allowed to return to the air to make their farewells. If the station or network says anything, it’s usually contained in a terse announcement.

That’s the scenario surrounding Carlson’s separation from Fox News.

Do you think Fox News is going to lose viewers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (3509 Votes) No: 1% (28 Votes)

“Folks, I gotta tell you – I got actual goosebumps here,” Bongino said. “There are very rare moments in the show where I have to stop the show completely – especially in a live shot – not stop the show but—

“Apparently Tucker Carlson and Fox are done.

“I’m, I’m reading it right here it’s – it just broke – I mean, that’s the benefit of a live show…I’m stunned. I don’t even know what to say right now …”

Dan Bongino is on air live when he finds out Tucker Carlson and Fox News parted ways pic.twitter.com/sZx9U54BZx — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 24, 2023

At the same time, there also was shock expressed on Graham Allen’s “Dear America” program.

First Bongino now Tucker? What is Fox News doing?!?! pic.twitter.com/OwgIxMXS3m — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 24, 2023

Donald Trump Jr., appearing later in the day with talk show host Charlie Kirk on “The Charlie Kirk Show” on the Real America’s Voice cable and satellite channel, said Carlson’s departure would change things.

“I think it changes things permanently,” Trump Jr. said. “That’s one of the few voices in the Republican Party that would call out the nonsense from GOP senators, governors and otherwise.

“An actual thought leader in conservatism and, you know, the whole thing is actually mind-blowing to me and to everyone else, given what you’ve seen happen to Fox’s market capital in the last few hours.”

Trump Jr.’s reference to Fox’s market capital was its posting of a 3 percent loss for the day following the announcement of Carlson’s departure, as noted by Investor’s Business Daily.

“Whatever he does, he continues to be that voice for conservatism because, again, he’s one of the few people pushing those boundaries, one of the few people, you know, actually speaking to independents and across the aisle and winning them over with facts, logic and reason.

“I think he’s probably a once-in-a-generation type talent and to see him go is mind-boggling,” Trump Jr. said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.