Commentary
Dan Bongino: Trump's Daytona 500 Appearance 'Had All the Things Liberals Can't Stand'

By Joe Saunders
Published February 17, 2020 at 8:27am
It’s no wonder liberal heads exploded.

President Donald Trump’s turn as grand marshal of the Daytona 500 had plenty of Americans talking on Sunday – whether they were in Florida for the race or watching it at home.

And in an interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Monday, former Secret Service Agent and outspoken commentator Dan Bongino could barely restrain himself from laughing at the liberal reaction.

“You want to talk about liberal heads exploding, just look at this amalgamation of things in this pot,” Bongino said.

“You had patriotism. You had fast cars. You had American muscle. You had pride, love of America, President Trump. I mean, all these things liberals can’t stand. This was just like a great day.

TRENDING: After Schiff's Disastrous Impeachment, Pelosi Appoints 'Whistleblower Ombudsman'

“And the singing of the national anthem beforehand. This was such a phenomenal event.”

Naturally, what sane people think of as a “phenomenal event,” liberals despised. And their Twitter reactions showed it.

Did you expect liberals to flip over Trump at the Daytona 500?

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell was among the wet blankets.

“This was an official White House event therefore paid by taxpayers as @realDonaldTrump@FLOTUS attended Daytona 500 today and ‘The Beast’ limo ran a pace car lap around the track,” she wrote, using a nickname for the presidential limousine.

It’s no surprise that she had plenty of liberal followers jumping in on the wailing and gnashing of teeth — it’s always funny when Democrat worry about wasting tax dollars. But O’Donnell got plenty of pushback, too – especially from Americans who remember the Obama years.

RELATED: Media Whines About How Trump Used His Limo, Ignores How Obama Used Entire WH

Former California Rep. Katie Hill weighed in, too. Apparently, being forced to leave the House of Representatives in disgrace — for sexually consorting with a young, female staffer — doesn’t stop a Democrat from getting preachy.

“At a restaurant. Trump and a motorcade at the Daytona 500 comes on the TV,” she tweeted. “I literally don’t know whether to laugh or cry or scream or just sigh. All. We’re gonna go with all.”

But some of the responses probably weren’t what she was hoping for.

It was inevitable liberals were going to go bananas over Trump’s trip. Anyone who’s ever been to a NASCAR race knows the events aren’t liberal friendly. The spectators tend to love God, America and the internal combustion engine — pretty much the opposite of a standard liberal list of priorities.

And when a president they loathe is a major part of the show, it’s more or less guaranteed that liberal heads are going to explode.

The only good news for the left is the race had to be halted due to rain only 20 laps in, so the rest of it is due to begin at 4 p.m. Monday. It will be broadcast live on Fox, according to The Associated Press.

Liberal NASCAR fans will be able to watch it with their heads intact.

