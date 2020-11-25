Dan Calabrese: America Knows What Conservatives Are Against - It's Time To Tell Them What We're For

Let’s assume Georgia doesn’t completely blow the runoffs, and the Senate remains in Republican control. That will be a source of relief for many conservatives who want to prevent the worst of the left’s policy ideas. No tax hikes. No socialized medicine. No Green New Deal.

We tend to think of it as a victory when we thwart the agenda of an opposing party’s president. But perhaps one of the reasons we find ourselves out of power again is that it’s been too long since we knew what we were for.

I am not talking about big-government ideas dressed up as conservative-friendly. I’m talking about fundamental beliefs concerning why we think our ideas are best for people.

For too long we’ve been content to simply oppose the agenda of the left. You can certainly claim to be high-minded and principled by standing in the way of the left’s hostility toward business, its cultural depravity and its never-ending quest to confiscate as much of what people earn as possible.

But when you’re done explaining everything that is wrong with the left’s ideas, you still haven’t told the public: What’s right about ours?

Do we believe in free markets because we hate government control? Or do we believe in free markets because they produce wealth and opportunity? And if it’s the latter, are we prepared to explain how and why to members of the public who don’t inherently see it that way?

Do we believe in low taxes because it wins us votes and starves the government we despise? Or do we believe in low taxes because we believe capital is most efficiently allocated by the private sector, and this produces more wealth and opportunity for all? If it’s the latter, can we make the case to those who think these ideas only “benefit the rich”?

Do we believe in a robust national defense because we like to come off as pro-military and we want to appeal to the country-music-listening patriot crowd? Or do we believe the U.S. Armed Forces are a force for freedom in the world that lays the groundwork for peace and prosperity? Have we really made it clear why we believe that?

Do we believe in decentralized health care because we merely hate the idea of anything being socialized? Or do we believe the system is more responsive and effective when patients and doctors make the decisions, and those who receive the care pay most of the bills themselves? Are we prepared to counter the popular narratives to the contrary?

Along the way, are we prepared to distinguish ourselves from the libertarians who want to be our pals, but detest law and order, and want to legalize just about every kind of vice? Are we able to make the case that a commitment to law and order makes it possible for people to live their lives in peace and pursue their dreams?

In the most basic sense, do we believe that the people of this country make America great when government gets out of the way and allows it? And if we do believe that, are we prepared to express that confidence in the American people in a way that will make them want to run with it?

Often when you say conservatives have to be for something, you get instant pushback from right-wing activists who assume that something must be a government initiative. But that’s not the case at all. We need that something to be a vision for this country of which the federal government is an ally, even if that means letting go of its own power for the betterment of the people.

Decades have passed since the last time a Republican politician was really good at articulating this vision. And I think you know which Republican politician I have in mind. It’s certainly not Donald Trump, who was very good at telling you all the things he thought were wrong with the government (and he was correct about most of it), but was never much for articulating a positive vision.

As it stands, far too many independent voters go for the Democrats because they think Republicans don’t care about them, and their evidence is that we’re not offering to do anything for them. If “do anything” is always understood as government support or aid, that’s a contest we can never beat the Democrats at.

But how many Americans would be receptive to a vision that puts them in charge of their own lives? Conservatives need to put forward that vision and mean it. And it can’t wait until Biden and Harris are out of office. It needs to start right now, coming from spokespeople who really believe it and can really defend it.

I think there are several people who are well-positioned to do this. Dan Crenshaw. Tim Scott. Kristi Noem. You probably have your own favorites.

But we’re not going to win back the support of the populace if all we can do is oppose the worst ideas. Anyone can do that. At some point you need a vision people can get behind. Do we have one that we actually believe in? Because if we do, then let’s start offering it. Right now.

