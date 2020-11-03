Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenwshaw has reminded Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and much of Twitter, which party’s base was behind most of 2020’s political violence.

Now that the dust has settled, Democrats, including Biden, are engaging in a bit of revisionism with regard to the riots which overtook America’s largest cities this year.

Democrats have attempted to distance themselves from the riots they helped to foment.

That began in August, as riots began showing up in polling following the deadly chaos in Wisconsin.

CNN’s Don Lemon said it best when he noted, “Kenosha is a Rorschach test for the entire country, and I think this is a blind spot for Democrats.

“I think Democrats are ignoring this problem or hoping that it will go away, and it’s not going to go away.”

Lemon added, “The rioting has to stop.”

That’s not to give Lemon credit.

Lemon spent all spring and most of the summer tacitly the riots, right up until it became apparent they made Democrats vulnerable in Tuesday’s election.

But Biden, too, soon found himself in the anti-riot camp.

We can only assume that his stance is connected to the polling which helped Lemon see the light.

Biden, or someone running his Twitter account, posted on Sunday that only a defeat of President Donald Trump can end the “crisis” which is Trump’s presidency.

Biden’s accounted tweeted, “I promise you this: I’ll end Donald Trump’s chaos and end this crisis.”

I promise you this: I’ll end Donald Trump’s chaos and end this crisis. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

Surely not even Biden’s own supporters believe that.

Nevertheless, Crenshaw, a rising GOP star and military veteran from Texas, reminded Twitter which candidate is courting a culture of chaos.

“Trump’s chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren’t boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters,” Crenshaw responded.

Trump’s chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren’t boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters. https://t.co/XALmvJ0H2t — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 1, 2020

Indeed, conservative activists and patriotic Americans were not behind the riots, and they’re certainly not the reason business owners in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and other cities are boarding up their storefronts in preparation for a potential Trump win on Tuesday.

Just look at all the fear in these cities:

Boarded up stores from Figueroa Street to Rodeo Drive speak to an anxious election day across L.A. https://t.co/WFTfhV7mI7 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 3, 2020

Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue boarded up in anticipation of peaceful protests #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/WBdohexRgy — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 2, 2020

Businesses boarding up in DC ahead of the election. pic.twitter.com/efpLoFNRr5 — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) October 30, 2020

Downtown Denver boards up as the election arrives in fear of violence if Trump is reelected. pic.twitter.com/A67MeHwUVg — Mr. Reactionary | The Deep State (@mrreactionary) November 1, 2020

Cities which are controlled by Democrats are preparing not only for election chaos, but for a scenario where Trump wins re-election.

Supposed right-leaning agitators never showed up in great enough numbers to make any memorable contribution to the country’s civil unrest this year.

Americans watched liberal-aligned groups such as Black Lives Matter and antifa destroy the tranquility of once-great American cities which are now run by Democrats.

Now, in the 11th hour of Trump’s single term in office, Biden is attempting to portray that three-plus-year term as being chaotic.

While the coronavirus pandemic was a curve ball which sent the country, and indeed the world, into bedlam, it was the elected Democrats and street thugs in this country who brought most of this year’s chaos.

Trump’s first three years were consumed by Democrat-invented scandals and record economic growth.

Biden tacitly supported the chaos, and despite Tuesday’s election results, whatever they might be, Biden must be remembered for that.

We’ll soon know if the riots helped the mainstream media hurt Trump with voters who were led astray by their biased and despicable reporting.

But as far as the chaos goes — that belonged to Democratic mayors and governors who locked their citizens indoors amid the pandemic for arguably political reasons.

When mobs began torching businesses, those elected officials suddenly championed unrest as if it were part of a peaceful civil rights movement.

But church service were still too dangerous, even as the mobs set fires.

Biden never made a point of emphatically disavowing the property damage, the looting and the violence until he apparently found doing so helpful to his campaign.

Biden never decried the religious bigotry.

The career Democrat sat quietly while American businesses, many of them minority-owned, were reduced to ashes.

Now, he wants to to rewrite history to portray Trump as the chaos candidate.

As Crenshaw noted, those operating businesses along New York’s Fifth Avenue, and other places, haven’t boarded up their stores in preparation for an army of Trump supporters.

