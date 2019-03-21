Dan Crenshaw Speaks Out on Trump-McCain Feud: ‘Mr. President, Seriously Stop…’

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw had a message for President Donald Trump on Thursday after Trump said he will “never” be a fan of the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain on Tuesday.

“Mr. President, seriously stop talking about Senator McCain,” Crenshaw tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Mr. President, seriously stop talking about Senator McCain. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 21, 2019

Crenshaw is a freshman lawmaker as well as a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye because of an IED blast in Afghanistan. McCain, who served in the Senate for more than 30 years and was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, survived more than five years of brutal treatment as a prisoner in the Vietnam War.

TRENDING: Bus Driver Abducts 51 Children, Sets Bus on Fire When Police Arrive

Trump has criticized McCain since his days on the presidential campaign trail. Trump asserted Wednesday that McCain put him in “jeopardy” with the FBI by handing over the unverified Steele dossier to former FBI director James Comey in 2016.

Trump also traced his criticism of McCain to what he said were failures in health care policy while speaking to the media Tuesday.

“I’m really unhappy that he didn’t repeal and replace Obamacare, as you know, he campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare for years and then he got to a vote and he said thumbs down,” Trump said. “Our country would’ve saved a trillion dollars and we would’ve had great health care.”

“I think that’s disgraceful — plus there are other things,” Trump continued. “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

Do you agree with Crenshaw? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 57% (477 Votes) 43% (354 Votes)

Crenshaw is far from the only Republican lawmaker condemning Trump’s remarks.

Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson called Trump’s remarks on McCain “deplorable” Wednesday, reported NBC News. Freshman Texas Rep. Chip Roy also voiced his disagreement with Trump’s comments on Twitter Wednesday.

THREAD – I disagree with the POTUS standing in front of M1A1 Abram tanks & the American flag and spending time trashing POW veteran and former US Senator McCain, and as Commander-in-Chief characterizing our time fighting in the Middle East as an unqualified disaster. 1/x — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 21, 2019

McCain passed away at the age of 81 in August after fighting brain cancer.

RELATED: Crenshaw Pushes Back Against Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Craziness’ – ‘Enforcing the Law Is Not Racist’

Crenshaw has supported various Trump policies including building a southern border wall.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.