Dan Crenshaw Speaks Out on Trump-McCain Feud: ‘Mr. President, Seriously Stop…’

By Evie Fordham
Published March 21, 2019 at 1:10pm
Modified March 21, 2019 at 3:05pm
Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw had a message for President Donald Trump on Thursday after Trump said he will “never” be a fan of the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain on Tuesday.

“Mr. President, seriously stop talking about Senator McCain,” Crenshaw tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Crenshaw is a freshman lawmaker as well as a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye because of an IED blast in Afghanistan. McCain, who served in the Senate for more than 30 years and was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, survived more than five years of brutal treatment as a prisoner in the Vietnam War.

Trump has criticized McCain since his days on the presidential campaign trail. Trump asserted Wednesday that McCain put him in “jeopardy” with the FBI by handing over the unverified Steele dossier to former FBI director James Comey in 2016.

Trump also traced his criticism of McCain to what he said were failures in health care policy while speaking to the media Tuesday.

“I’m really unhappy that he didn’t repeal and replace Obamacare, as you know, he campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare for years and then he got to a vote and he said thumbs down,” Trump said. “Our country would’ve saved a trillion dollars and we would’ve had great health care.”

“I think that’s disgraceful — plus there are other things,” Trump continued. “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

Crenshaw is far from the only Republican lawmaker condemning Trump’s remarks.

Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson called Trump’s remarks on McCain “deplorable” Wednesday, reported NBC News. Freshman Texas Rep. Chip Roy also voiced his disagreement with Trump’s comments on Twitter Wednesday.

McCain passed away at the age of 81 in August after fighting brain cancer.

Crenshaw has supported various Trump policies including building a southern border wall.

