Dan Crenshaw Calls Out Hillary over Border Deception: ‘Absolutely Shameless’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw lambasted failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Twitter this weekend for “absolutely shameless” attempts to blame Republicans for poor living conditions at detention centers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The former secretary of state made an entirely characteristic play for the spotlight Sunday afternoon, joining the onslaught against Texas Border Patrol’s El Paso detention center.

The facility generated no shortage of controversy last week when The Associated Press reported illegal immigrant children in the facility were living in “squalid” conditions.

Clinton pulled out all the stops in a series of tweets made throughout the day, expressing that she was “heartbroken and horrified” by the “cruelty” of President Donald Trump‘s administration and Congressional Republicans in the face of the humanitarian crisis at the border.

“I’ve been heartbroken and horrified to read the news of children at the border being detained in appalling conditions. No soap, no toothbrushes, no beds. Not enough food, babies being forced to take care of babies, everyone sick,” Clinton wrote in her first tweet Sunday.

“It’s hard to process that our country is committing such abuses—and against children—in our name,” she added.

It’s hard to process that our country is committing such abuses—and against children—in our name. But let’s not stop at outrage or heartbreak. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2019

“We can help these children get the help they deserve. And we can send a message to the administration that we won’t stand for this,” Clinton continued. “We just won’t.”

We can help these children get the help they deserve. And we can send a message to the administration that we won’t stand for this. We just won’t. #CloseTheCamps — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2019

The failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee proceeded, taking opportunity to advertise a web-based fundraising campaign for the children’s needs and legal fees on ActBlue.com — a progressive, non-profit organization focused on “building fundraising technology for the left.”

“There are amazing groups at the border and beyond doing critical work to defend the rights of immigrant and refugee children. If you can, please chip in to support a few of them today,” Clinton wrote in one of three tweets linking to the fundraising site.

There are amazing groups at the border and beyond doing critical work to defend the rights of immigrant and refugee children. If you can, please chip in to support a few of them today. https://t.co/frm9HKTVmj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2019

Crenshaw, however, was quick respond to Clinton — unwilling to let her get away with “gaslighting” her audience and “blatantly lying” about who was to blame for the humanitarian crisis.

The Texas Republican went on to knock Clinton, and her Democratic colleagues, for their unwillingness to propose real solutions to the problem at hand. Instead, they’re disingenuously framing the discussion and scoffing at Congressional Republicans attempts to secure supplemental appropriations to improve conditions in detention facilities at the border.

“What insane gaslighting,” Crenshaw wrote. “You know Dems have refused to support funding for resources at the border & have offered no solutions. So tell us, if you were President, how would you manage hundreds of thousands of people illegally crossing our border and dragging children with them?”

After blatantly lying, you’re also fundraising for “rights of immigrants” using ActBlue, the Democratic Party fundraising platform, so that donor data is collected for the Democrats. Absolutely shameless. https://t.co/JUYZda7hJl — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 23, 2019

The freshman representative also proceeded to accuse Clinton of using the humanitarian crisis as a means for building up the Democratic Party‘s voter and donor information database. He pointed out that her advertised fundraising campaign was hosted on a website that collects donor data for the party.

“After blatantly lying, you’re also fundraising for ‘rights of immigrants’ using ActBlue, the Democratic Party fundraising platform, so that donor data is collected for the Democrats,” Crenshaw wrote.

“Absolutely shameless.”

