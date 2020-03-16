Dan Crenshaw Confirms COVID-19 Testing Issues Are Absolutely Not Trump's Fault

As the nation begins to effectively shut down in an effort to slow the spread of a new, deadly strain of coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic, the left is full steam ahead in blaming President Donald Trump for just about everything, including a delay in useful testing for the virus.

Although a test was available through the World Health Organization before the virus arrived in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opted to create its own test that would include COVID-19 as well as a wide array of other potentially deadly strains of coronaviruses.

There were early problems with manufacturing, distribution and accuracy as the test produced false positives for some of the other strains included in the testing. This delay was serious but short-lived as the private sector was able to create a better test.

Despite the seriousness of the global pandemic, media outlets such as Politico were quick to pounce on the administration’s handling of the situation, including the tests, in an effort to blame Trump for the spread of a virus.

In his usual straight-shooting style, Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas destroyed that narrative.

“Good rule in life: Before we start blaming others or getting angry or trying to score cheap political points, it’s good to ask some questions first,” Crenshaw said in his video posted to Twitter on Friday. “In this case, why is America so far behind on coronavirus testing? Is it really Trump’s fault?

“Truth is, it’s not Trump’s fault, it’s not Obama’s fault, it’s our regulatory process. That’s what stopped us from getting a test out to people faster.”

He lauded private industry for succeeding where government failed, as it so often does. “They loosed those restrictions and our private industry, and they stepped up to the plate,” he said.

“It only took them a few days to get up to millions of tests,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw is referring to the fact that in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Trump administration has lifted many cumbersome regulations that hinder those trying to fight the disease.

The congressman explained that the CDC places restrictions on the types of testing it approves because sometimes tests that are supposedly accurate in diagnosing cancer, for instance, turn out not to be and would therefore be detrimental to public health.

However, Crenshaw explained that in certain situations, such as the current pandemic, it is appropriate to lift those restrictions — and that is exactly what Trump has done.

Scoring cheap political points is easy, but also dishonest. In the US, our tests for coronavirus have been delayed and difficult to get. We recently addressed the problem by loosening regulations. But why’d it take so long? Who is really to blame? WATCH pic.twitter.com/rYjhWNe6PG — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 13, 2020

On Friday afternoon, Trump spoke from the White House Rose Garden to declare a national emergency to fight the disease and announced more regulations would be loosened, which underscores the problem with having so many regulations in the first place.

Despite all signs of progress in America’s capacity to test for coronavirus, the establishment media was still busy laying the blame at Trump’s feet — including ABC News, which ran a story Friday evening complaining about how the United States has not set up mobile testing sites like South Korea.

However, Business Insider reported that drive-through testing sites were being opened in New York state that same day.

Several other unprecedented measures have been implemented by the Trump administration as well as local governments where coronavirus is widespread.

The Trump administration is using every tool at its disposal to combat the spread of COVID-19 and is doing everything possible to slow the path of the pandemic, but it seems no matter what he does the left has a problem with it.

It’s not just the testing they’re complaining about.

When Trump implemented a travel ban on Europe, which is hard hit as cases continue to rise on the continent, Democratic presidential front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden said on Twitter, “A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it.”

Crenshaw had to set the record straight, rightly retorting that “walls quite literally stop a virus. It’s kind of the whole point of a quarantine, for instance.”

First, walls quite literally stop a virus. It’s kind of the whole point of a quarantine, for instance. Second, assuming you meant this metaphorically, health experts like Dr. Fauci and everyone else agree travel restrictions have vastly slowed the spread of the virus in the US. https://t.co/4osiZ47t7D — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 13, 2020

The government is taking drastic measures to stop the spread of the disease, and thankfully the private sector is also cooperating as everyone is in this together.

The NBA, MLB and others have suspended or postponed the start of their seasons, and large events such as the NCAA basketball tournament have been canceled.

Large gatherings such as concerts, festivals and live performances, including the Metropolitan Opera and Broadway shows, are also suspended.

While Americans hunker down in self-quarantine worrying about their families and their dwindling supplies, the president will work hard to keep the country as safe as possible.

Meanwhile, the media will work hard to use the seriousness of the COVID-19 as a political club against Trump and his re-election.

At least they’re plainly demonstrating which side really cares about Americans.

