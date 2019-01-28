Dan Crenshaw Defends Those Who Cannot Defend Themselves: ‘More Valuable than a Clump of Cells’

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw called for protecting the rights of unborn children in an interview now making the rounds on social media.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, wears an eyepatch due to the loss of an eye in a 2012 mission in Afghanistan. He is a freshman congressman representing the 2nd Congressional District.

In the interview, conducted at the March for Life rally in Washington on Jan. 18 and posted to Twitter on Monday by LifeNews.com, Crenshaw called being pro-life “the default human position.”

“We changed this over time. In the modern era … We convinced ourselves that there was some other choice — that a human life could simply be ended and that we could redefine what it meant to be human,” he said.

TRENDING: Democrats Begin To Jump Ship: Massive Influx of Dems Begin Showing Support for Border Wall

However, liberal politics cannot alter science he said.

“The reality, in just a basic biological sense, a scientific sense, we know where life starts. It starts at conception.,” he said.

When asked how he arrived at that conclusion, Crenshaw had a swift, pointed response.

Do you agree with Dan Crenshaw? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“My argument is, ‘Open up a biology book and it will tell you that.’ That is when the human life cycle starts,” he said.

“It’s more valuable than a clump of cells. We’re all clumps of cells.

“And because it has that potential to be a fully formed human life it deserves some form of protection. It deserves to be talked about in better terms than just, ‘a choice,'” he said.

“The question that is debated is, ‘Do you value that life early on in the human life cycle or do you not?’ Yes we do. I think we should and we have to,” he said.

The stance comes at an important time in the history of the abortion debate in the United States, with New York State just enacting a sweeping pro-abortion law that makes it possible for a baby to be aborted at any time during a woman’s pregnancy, regardless of how far advanced it is.

RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Urges Democrats To Pay Federal Workers: Stop Using Them As ‘Pawns’

Crenshaw noted that the pro-abortion logic runs that “if it’s inconvenient we should get rid of it.”

Crenshaw also deplored the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

“I think Roe v. Wade was a bad precedent to set in the first place. The legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade should tell us everything we need to know; that it’s somehow a privacy issue. I think this is is reading into some strange penumbra of the Constitution that makes no sense at all.”

He said the decision on abortion should be left up to the states.

“We need to be better messengers. We need to help people understand if you overturn Roe v. Wade, what would actually happen is that people would be allowed to vote on it.

“People would actually be allowed to choose what their laws should be at the state level,” he said.

“That’s really how this should be decided. We can fight that fight at that level.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.