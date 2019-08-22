SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Dan Crenshaw Fires Back After Left-Wing Commentator Hasan Piker's Vulgar Attack

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas after appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on April 6, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller / Getty ImagesRep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas after appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on April 6, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published August 22, 2019 at 1:57pm
Print

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw is taking things in stride after being the victim of a vile attack from a far-left political commentator.

Hasan Piker, a commentator on The Young Turks Network, was responding to Crenshaw’s appearance this week on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

WARNING: The following tweets and videos contain profane language that some viewers may find offensive. 

“This guy has the understanding of foreign policy of, like, a 12-year-old. What the f—. What the f— is wrong with this dude?” Piker said in a video.

TRENDING: 'Dancing with the Stars' Host Upset with Ex-Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer's Inclusion on Show

“Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave f—ing soldier — f—ed his eye hole with their d—?” Piker added.

“Isn’t that how he lost his f—ing dumba– eye, because he got his f—ing eye hole f—ed, by a brave soldier?”

Do you think Hasan Piker owes Crenshaw an apology?

In fact, Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost his eye in 2012 during a deployment to Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device went off.

“Dan was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan,” Crenshaw’s campaign website reads.

“He was evacuated and awoke from his medically induced coma learning that his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was still present, but badly damaged.”

Instead of responding in kind to Piker’s vile rant, Crenshaw took it in stride.

Piker “seems to confuse ‘Improvised Explosive Device’ with some weird terrorist fantasy,” Crenshaw tweeted.

RELATED: Crenshaw Grills Google over Leaked 'Nazis' Email: 'What Kind of Education Do People at Google Have?'

“Lol sorry for triggering you Hasan. You’re no Pete Davidson, stop trying so hard,” he added, referring to the “Saturday Night Live” cast member who mocked Crenshaw’s injury last year.

Davidson quickly said he was sorry, and the Crenshaw even appeared on “SNL” to accept his apology.

Not content with mocking Crenshaw for his injury, Piker, meanwhile, also claimed America deserved the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“America deserved 9/11, dude. F— it, I’m saying it,” he said.

While his remarks have sparked considerable controversy, Piker has yet to back down.

“You literally don’t need two eyes to see how badly drawn your district is,” Piker tweeted Monday in a poor attempt to make fun of Crenshaw’s injury.

“I don’t think anyone deserves extra respect when they advocate for senseless wars that send thousands of our young men and women overseas for the profits of the military industrial complex,” Piker wrote in response to criticism from his remarks by conservative commentator Steven Crowder.

“Would love for you to change my mind on this.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Dan Crenshaw Fires Back After Left-Wing Commentator Hasan Piker's Vulgar Attack
Patriots Star Patrick Chung Indicted on Felony Cocaine Charge, Faces Potential Prison Time
San Francisco Board Votes To Change Term 'Convicted Felon' to Watered-Down 'Justice-Involved Person'
Trump Signs Order Forgiving 'Every Penny' of Federal Student Loan Debt for Disabled Veterans
'Dancing with the Stars' Host Upset with Ex-Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer's Inclusion on Show
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×