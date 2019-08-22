Dan Crenshaw Fires Back After Left-Wing Commentator Hasan Piker's Vulgar Attack

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw is taking things in stride after being the victim of a vile attack from a far-left political commentator.

Hasan Piker, a commentator on The Young Turks Network, was responding to Crenshaw’s appearance this week on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

WARNING: The following tweets and videos contain profane language that some viewers may find offensive.

“This guy has the understanding of foreign policy of, like, a 12-year-old. What the f—. What the f— is wrong with this dude?” Piker said in a video.

I’m furious.An employee of one of the largest news sites in the country @TheYoungTurks says that a “brave fucking” terrorist “fucked the eye hole” out of Dan Crenshaw.This bastard’s name is Hasan Piker.He needs to be firedHelp me make this go viralRT:pic.twitter.com/GnrwzSVLhW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 22, 2019

“Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave f—ing soldier — f—ed his eye hole with their d—?” Piker added.

“Isn’t that how he lost his f—ing dumba– eye, because he got his f—ing eye hole f—ed, by a brave soldier?”

In fact, Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost his eye in 2012 during a deployment to Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device went off.

“Dan was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan,” Crenshaw’s campaign website reads.

“He was evacuated and awoke from his medically induced coma learning that his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was still present, but badly damaged.”

Instead of responding in kind to Piker’s vile rant, Crenshaw took it in stride.

Piker “seems to confuse ‘Improvised Explosive Device’ with some weird terrorist fantasy,” Crenshaw tweeted.

.@hasanthehun seems to confuse “Improvised Explosive Device” with some weird terrorist fantasy. Lol sorry for triggering you Hasan. You’re no Pete Davidson, stop trying so hard. https://t.co/0w2Cp95ctt — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 22, 2019

“Lol sorry for triggering you Hasan. You’re no Pete Davidson, stop trying so hard,” he added, referring to the “Saturday Night Live” cast member who mocked Crenshaw’s injury last year.

Davidson quickly said he was sorry, and the Crenshaw even appeared on “SNL” to accept his apology.

Not content with mocking Crenshaw for his injury, Piker, meanwhile, also claimed America deserved the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“America deserved 9/11, dude. F— it, I’m saying it,” he said.

This piece of scum Hasan Piker also said that “America deserved 9/11.” Watch him say 3K Americans deserved to die: “America deserved 9/11, dude. Fuck it I’m saying it.” Piker works for the @TheYoungTurks. @YouTube sponsors them & pays for this content: pic.twitter.com/vCNjQxc3Sg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 22, 2019

While his remarks have sparked considerable controversy, Piker has yet to back down.

“You literally don’t need two eyes to see how badly drawn your district is,” Piker tweeted Monday in a poor attempt to make fun of Crenshaw’s injury.

you literally don’t need two eyes to see how badly drawn your district is https://t.co/VUV2M17rfc — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 21, 2019

“I don’t think anyone deserves extra respect when they advocate for senseless wars that send thousands of our young men and women overseas for the profits of the military industrial complex,” Piker wrote in response to criticism from his remarks by conservative commentator Steven Crowder.

i don’t think anyone deserves extra respect when they advocate for senseless wars that send thousands of our young men and women overseas for the profits of the military industrial complex. would love for you to change my mind on this https://t.co/TcybkDH2KE — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 21, 2019

“Would love for you to change my mind on this.”

