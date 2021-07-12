Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted the State Department’s narrative regarding protests in Cuba on Sunday night, demanding that the Biden administration “stop playing cover for communists.”

Crenshaw published his Twitter post after Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, tweeted, “Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.”

The congressman retweeted her post and responded, “No they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you.”

No they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you. https://t.co/gdJ3dC9SOl — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 12, 2021

Crenshaw also posted the hashtag #LibertadParaCuba (“Freedom for Cuba”) in support of the protesters.

The congressman was one of many Republican supporters of Cuba’s freedom movement.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, the son of a Cuban immigrant father and an American mother, and staunch critic of the island’s communist government, also backed the protesters.

“The American people stand with the men and women of Cuba and their fight for liberty,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

“Joe Biden and his administration must do the same.”

The Cuban people have fought against the tyranny of the Communist regime for decades. Now, they are demanding liberty. The American people stand with the men and women of Cuba and their fight for liberty. Joe Biden and his administration must do the same. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 12, 2021

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, whose parents immigrated from Cuba, added, “Protests in #Cuba aren’t simply about ‘shortages.’ Socialism promises guaranteed food, medicine & income if you give up your freedom.”

“When, as always, it fails to deliver you don’t get your freedom back. That’s why the protestors are chanting ‘Libertad.’”

Protests in #Cuba aren’t simply about “shortages” Socialism promises guaranteed food,medicine & income if you give up your freedom When, as always, it fails to deliver you don’t get your freedom back That’s why the protestors are chanting “Libertad” #SoSCuba #PatriaYVida — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 12, 2021

Rubio also tweeted, “I warned about this earlier today. It is happening and will continue.”

“By the way, they use a system made, sold & installed by #China to control and block access to the internet in #Cuba.”

I warned about this earlier today. It is happening and will continue. By the way, they use a system made, sold & installed by #China to control and block access to the internet in #Cuba. #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida https://t.co/d3a3DkGR59 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 12, 2021

The ongoing unrest will likely continue to influence American politics as the Caribbean nation faces additional protests and suppression from Cuba’s leaders.

