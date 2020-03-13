Dan Crenshaw Hits Back Against Biden's Coronavirus Attack on Trump: 'Walls Quite Literally Stop a Virus'

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw shot back at former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday evening after the Democratic presidential candidate attacked President Donald Trump’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“A wall will not stop the coronavirus,” Biden tweeted Wednesday, trying to connect Trump’s immigration policies with the spreading virus.

“Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. The disease could impact every nation and any person on this planet — we need a plan to combat it.”

Crenshaw fired back by pointing out that both of the things Biden criticized are actually working.

“First, walls quite literally stop a virus. It’s kind of the whole point of a quarantine, for instance,” the Texas Republican tweeted.

“Second, assuming you meant this metaphorically, health experts like Dr. Fauci and everyone else agree travel restrictions have vastly slowed the spread of the virus in the US.”

Crenshaw was pointing to comments made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist with the National Institutes of Health who is on Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Fauci told Fox News’ Sean Hannity there was “no question” Trump’s early travel restrictions against China helped protect the United States.

“Yes, there’s no question that if we had not done that in a timely way, there would have been many more travel-related cases from China,” he said.

“And as you know, the outbreak that we’re having here in the country, these cases originated from travel-related cases that came from China — and then we had the issue in Washington state and what we’re seeing now in other states.”

Fauci has been tasked with creating the federal government’s response to the outbreak.

Trump announced a ban on travel between Europe and the United States for the next 30 days in his Oval Office address Wednesday night, ABC News reported.

The Department of Homeland Security clarified that the ban does not apply to permanent residents and immediate family members of U.S. citizens.

“We are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people,” Trump said.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”

Trump tweeted Friday morning that he will be addressing the nation again with updates on coronavirus at 3 p.m. EST.

