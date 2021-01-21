Dan Crenshaw didn’t waste any time.

Moments after President Joe Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday, the Texas Republican and former Navy SEAL who lost his right eye fighting for the country in Afghanistan, proved he can still see more clearly than any leftist commentator.

And he did it by describing Biden’s actions more clearly than the liberal media ever will.

In a Twitter post published shortly after Biden took the oath of office, Crenshaw used an NBC list of the new president’s priorities to demonstrate who will actually benefit from the Biden agenda.

And here’s a hint: It’s not working Americans.

Biden Day 1 planned actions: • Rejoin Paris Agreement

• Repeal Trump travel ban

• Halt border wall construction

• Mask mandate

• Extend eviction freeze

• Unveil immigration plan

• Extend student loan pause

• Revoke permit for Keystone XL pipelinehttps://t.co/0AHWNtQAMT — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 20, 2021

The NBC list checked off the headlines of liberal priorities for the Biden years — stopping the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, rejoining the hideously flawed Paris agreement on climate change, halting border wall construction and the like.

But as Crenshaw pointed out, the real beneficiaries aren’t the American people at all.

Who this agenda helps: Paris Agreement -> China, European diplomats Cancel Keystone -> Russian oligarchs No wall -> illegal immigrants Working class American priorities, small businesses reopening and recovering….nowhere to be found. https://t.co/XNNYXdgFxN — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 20, 2021

Under President Donald Trump, the United States achieved “energy independence” — becoming a net exporter of products like oil and natural gas — for the first time since the 1950s, as CNBC reported in 2019.

That was because of pro-business Trump policies, and it hurt other global energy producers like Russia — the same country the liars on the left claimed Trump owed his office to.

Halting initiatives like the Keystone XL pipeline will only help those foreign powers.

Rejoining the Paris agreement likewise does nothing for the American people but is a boon for European leftist governments that negotiated it, and the world’s biggest polluter — China.

As The Washington Times reported in October, not only does the agreement put greater structures on the U.S. economy than China, it also actually benefits China because of its role in manufacturing the kind of products the agreement mandates — solar panels and wind turbines.

It also requires the U.S. to contribute to a global energy fund that “developing” countries like China can access for grants. So American taxpayers will be paying for China’s alleged development of “green energy” programs.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, Biden’s pro-illegal immigration platform — providing a pathway to citizenship for millions who violated American laws with impunity — is a lock to make the country even more attractive to illegal immigrants, which will hurt exactly the low-income Americans who Democrats claim to be devoted to helping because of greater competition for lower-skilled work.

Thursday marked only the first full day of the Biden administration, and all Americans — regardless of their political leanings — have an obligation to wish the president success in pursuing policies that will benefit the nation as a whole.

(Liberals and their #Resistance nonsense never fulfilled that responsibility for Trump, of course, but that’s another story. Theirs are not the standards decent men and women aspire to.)

But all Americans likewise have an obligation to point out exactly where the flawed policies of the Biden administration are going to take the country.

Only in his second term, Crenshaw has been a lightning rod of criticism for the left since he entered Congress and made it clear he was going to be a voice on the national stage during the Trump years.

He’s not wasting any time proving he’s going to do the same during the Biden presidency — and Americans are likely to need every word of it.

