Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday following her trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying she and President Joe Biden “like the crisis.”

“It’s pretty obvious Kamala Harris does not care about this issue,” Crenshaw said on “Fox & Friends.”

“I think it’s rather obvious that she only went to visit where there was a convenient airport where she could do a quick photo op to say she did it because she was sick of getting made fun of by conservative media that she never went,” the congressman added.

Crenshaw argued the vice president’s visit would not help, as she did not plan to act in response to the immigration crisis.

“But she’s not going to actually take any action. When it comes to these facilities, they’re overcrowded, they’re overwhelmed, OK?” Crenshaw said.

“So we can wring our hands trying to figure out what to do with that, but we don’t have new ones just to build right off the bat,” he said.

Crenshaw also urged Congress to get involved to address the immigration issue.

“The biggest issue is that we can’t legally hold migrant families or minors past 21 days. So we can adjudicate these claims. This would be the simplest fix, and it has to be a legislative fix and has to come from Congress,” the congressman said.

“And all we have to do is increase that number of days, increase the number of immigration judges, adjudicate these claims, make the process go faster,” he added.

Crenshaw’s most heated comments came near the end of the interview as he slammed the Biden administration for not wanting to solve the immigration crisis.

“You know what that avoids? It avoids this catch-and-release program, which — which means that there’s less incentive to just jump across the border. This stuff is easy to fix. And I think that’s why it’s so infuriating that the Democrats don’t want to. And you have to question their motives here,” Crenshaw said.

“Why don’t they want to? Well, they want more illegal immigration. They like the crisis. That’s why they don’t want to solve it. There’s really no other way to to to explain it,” he added.

Crenshaw personally toured the Texas-Mexico border in March, sharing dramatic video footage of gaps in the border wall that are an open invitation to illegal immigrants.

“Here’s going to be the big takeaway from today and everything we’ve put out about what’s going on on the border: The situation is completely unstable. That’s the takeaway,” Crenshaw said in a video posted to Twitter.

After some wind made whatever Crenshaw said unclear, he continued by noting that the lack of federal immigration enforcement means that “the state of Texas has to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to take up the slack.”

First update on the border: pic.twitter.com/42vsqbnUJK — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 6, 2021

“Texas has to fund … an operation to secure Texas, which means, in practical terms, they’ve got to fund camera systems. They’ve got to fund the personnel and the officers to go try to catch drug traffickers that are getting through because CBP is dealing with 100 migrant families at a time,” he said, referred to Customs and Border Protection agents.

“Why? Because the Biden administration basically decided that they don’t really want to enforce the law anymore, and that creates a magnet for more and more people to come across.”

