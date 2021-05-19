Well, Israel is defending itself against Hamas rockets again, which means the high-profile terror apologists in Congress are accusing us all of ignoring the cause of the Palestinians.

Of course, the U.S. establishment media is also largely focusing on Israel’s defensive missile strikes and virtually ignoring the thousands of projectiles that have been fired indiscriminately into civilian areas in Israel over the last few weeks.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who is Palestinian by descent and has family still living in Gaza, has been leading the pack, weaving a narrative of Israeli oppression that by necessity omits one whole side of the story: Hamas-perpetrated violence against Israelis and Palestinians alike.

This glaring omission points to one of two things: either complete and total ignorance or subtle support for the cause of the radical terrorists.

And considering she recently made an appearance at a “Free Palestine” rally in Washington, D.C., that featured the chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a call for the virtual elimination of the Jewish state, I’m sort of leaning toward the latter.

At the very least, Tlaib is certainly relying on the ignorance of her constituents and other followers as she gives impassioned speeches on the floor of Congress railing against the imaginary denial of Palestinian deaths at the hands of Israeli Defense Forces in the West.

Well, on Tuesday, one of her House colleagues conveyed a very serious wake-up call to anyone being pulled in by Tlaib’s lies.

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw shared a video on Twitter from an Arab-Israeli journalist that personally addressed all the facts of the ongoing conflict that Tlaib is utterly ignoring.

“Wow. Absolutely devastating for @RashidaTlaib,” Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, wrote in the caption on his tweet.

The video is from Yoseph Haddad, an Israeli Arab and IDF veteran who had a very serious bone to pick with Tlaib, “from an Arab to an Arab.”

“In the last week, while my country has been bombarded with terrorist rockets, she has exclusively condemned Israel and spread false stories to her millions of followers,” he explained, referring to Tlaib.

He cut to a clip of a speech that Tlaib gave to Congress in which she complained that U.S. officials support Israel’s right to self-defense yet, as Tlaib said, “You’d hardly know Palestinians existed at all.”

“There has been no recognition of the attack on Palestinian families being ripped from their homes in East Jerusalem right now, no mention of children being detained or murdered, no recognition of a sustained campaign of harassment and terror,” Tlaib declared.

Haddad took issue with this.

“Really?!” he interjected, pointing to what Tlaib herself is not mentioning.

“How about how you have spent a week bashing my country with no mention of the fact that a 6-year-old child was murdered by Hamas, no mention of the 1,600 plus rockets, each one a war crime, fired at my family and friends?”

“No mention of the fact that Hamas murdered Israeli Arab Muslims in Lod, no mention of the fact that Palestinians started a violent riot … which is why police were forced to [be] involved in the first place. No mention of the fact that this terrorist organization is targeting 1.9 million Israeli Arabs or that they have already murdered 17 Palestinians in Gaza with rockets intended to hit Israel.”

“Do those Palestinians’ lives not matter, Rashida?” he asked.

Haddad also played a clip from Tlaib’s speech in which she had pointed to frequent power outages on the Gaza Strip.

“I’m so glad you mentioned that,” the journalist said in response. “Because this week, it was Hamas who knocked out electricity for 250,000 Palestinians with a rocket, something they’ve done many times before.”

“Then again, none of this is really surprising, since it’s all about you. You’re hijacking the black struggle in America to make it about yourself. But Arabs in Israel and Palestinians have nothing to do with America’s history of racism,” he continued.

“Rashida, I’m telling you, as an Arab-Israeli on the ground, your words contribute to division and violence in my country … you don’t have to live with the consequences.”

“Represent your people — in Michigan. Because you sure as hell … don’t represent us,” he concluded pointedly.

Mic. Drop.

Haddad is an Arab-Israeli activist and Christian who works to bridge gaps between Arab and Jewish Israelis. In a profile introducing him as the face of i24NEWS Arabic, he explained that grew up in Nazareth among both Jews and fellow Arabs in what he described as a “diverse” culture.

At the age of 18, Haddad volunteered for the Israeli army to fight the terrorism that was targeting both Jews and Muslims in the region.

He served as a commander in the IDF — yes, he clarifies in his video, he was an Arab commander placed over Israeli soldiers in the IDF — suffering serious injuries after a bomb planted by Hezbollah exploded near him. Although his foot was cut off in the blast, thanks to Israeli medical treatment and care of both Jewish and Arab doctors, he is able to walk and play soccer today.

Haddad said in his i24 profile that the majority of Arabs and Jews living in Israel today want to live in peace, but the extremist minority voices are simply louder.

These extremists certainly have a lot of support here in the West among the likes of Tlaib and her fellow Squad members, like Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who was herself recently called out by a New York Jewish Democrat for sympathizing with Palestinians while ignoring the atrocities committed by Hamas.

Haddad’s video certainly busts through many of the narratives being pushed to clueless Americans who are quick to believe claims that the Israeli government is brutally oppressing Arabs — when Hamas’ own extremism and provocative violence are destroying the lives of Israelis and fellow Arabs alike.

Tlaib is not concerned about the lives of Palestinians. She’s concerned about her own radical politics and the deep-seated anti-Semitic ideology that drives Hamas.

Haddad is right — she needs to start worrying about the people of Michigan and stop lying about the conflict in her ancestral homeland, and maybe let those who are actually living the daily reality of life alongside Hamas terrorists tell us what’s really going on.

