Dan Crenshaw Slams Rashida Tlaib’s New Income Redistribution Plan as ‘Deeply Immoral’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw said that Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Livable Income for Families Plus Act is “deeply immoral” and encourages people not to work.

The Texas Republican made the remarks during an appearance Monday on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha Maccallum.”

“It’s a misunderstanding of economics because one, we always have to ask the question ‘how are we going to pay for it?'” Crenshaw said.

He rhetorically asked if the United States was going to “put our children in even more debt,” and “raise taxes on somebody else?”

Tlaib’s plan would give individuals an extra $3,000 in tax credits for people making less than $50,000 a year, according to Michigan Radio.

Additionally, the plan would give families an extra $6,000 a year if the household income is less than $100,000.

When she announced her proposal in May, Tlaib referred to her plan as “the earned income tax credit on steroids.”

“We’ve seen it historically in the United States of America, these are the programs that have been successful in combating poverty,” she said.

Crenshaw disagrees and said that the plan “basically entices people not to work.”

“If you are making $49,000 a year, then you’re going to have an incentive not to take that extra job or extra promotion because you’re going to lose your benefits,” he said.

The representative added that Tlaib’s plan would increase people’s dependency on the federal government.

It’s “not a smart or efficient way to do welfare policy,” he said.

“It also misunderstands human nature because it’s basically making people dependent on government. We have to ask ourselves the question, why wouldn’t she just propose a tax cut?”

Answering his own question, Crenshaw said, “She’s not proposing a tax cut because she wants you to be dependent on government.”

Crenshaw said that the way to put more money in the pockets of Americans isn’t by handing them cash but rather through tax cuts that allow Americans to keep more of their paycheck.

“This is deeply immoral. It’s not the right thing to do,” he said. “We don’t want another bureaucracy handing out money, we just want people to keep more of their money, so why doesn’t she work with us on tax cuts?”

