Dan Crenshaw Swiftly Debunks DNC Speaker Who Says Socialism Is Endorsed by the Bible

Rewriting the Bible is not something Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas approves of one bit, and now the Twittersphere knows — that big time.

Crenshaw lashed out this week after the Rev. William Barber, during a Democratic National Committee meeting in San Francisco on Friday, said the Bible and the Constitution both support socialism.

“When we embrace moral language, we must ask, does our policy care for the least of these? Does it lift up those who are most marginalized and dejected in our society? Does it establish justice? That is the moral question,” Barber said, in a video posted to YouTube by The Washington Free Beacon.

“If someone calls it socialism, then we must compel them to acknowledge that the Bible must then promote socialism, because Jesus offered free health care to everyone, and he never charged a leper a co-pay,” he said.

Barber then dragged the Constitution into his remarks.

“The Bible says a nation will be judged by how it treats the poor and the sick and women and the immigrants,” Barber said. “The Bible says that God makes it rain on the just and the unjust alike. If you want to call caring for folks socialism, then the Constitution is a socialist document because it calls us to promote the general welfare and to establish justice.”

Crenshaw could not let the Bible reference pass unchallenged.

Deliberate misreading of Biblical principles by DNC to promote socialism. 👇 The Bible teaches charity with one’s own time and money. Socialism teaches charity with other people’s time and money. So….not the same thing. https://t.co/9Z9bUQNntX — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 24, 2019

“Deliberate misreading of Biblical principles by DNC to promote socialism,” Crenshaw wrote.”The Bible teaches charity with one’s own time and money. Socialism teaches charity with other people’s time and money. So….not the same thing.”

Others were also outraged.

Barber you are completely wrong and so far off base. You need further research before championing socialism in connection with the Bible. In the end the final outcome of socialism does not look very Christ like at all. — Todd Collins (@Todd24781926) August 24, 2019

I think his collar is on a little too tight. The Constitution has nothing to do with socialism, our founding fathers were too smart for that. Socialism was first tried in this country by John Smith and it failed miserably. — Joshua Blucher (@LandRoveraddict) August 24, 2019

Talk radio host Mike Slater was also irked by the comment, according to Fox News.

“It cheapens Jesus … when you believe God sent His only son to the world to increase our taxes — that’s ridiculous,” Slater, from San Diego, said during an appearance Saturday on “Fox & Friends.”

Slater said Jesus came to change people, not policy.

“Jesus is so much more than that. He’s not a political leader. He transcends all this,” he said.

Jesus sought to inspire people to give, not “vote for other people to force other people to give,” he said.

“You get no points for that,” Slater said.

