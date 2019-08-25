SECTIONS
Culture Politics US News
Print

Dan Crenshaw Swiftly Debunks DNC Speaker Who Says Socialism Is Endorsed by the Bible

By Jack Davis
Published August 25, 2019 at 6:19am
Print

Rewriting the Bible is not something Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas approves of one bit, and now the Twittersphere knows — that big time.

Crenshaw lashed out this week after the Rev. William Barber, during a Democratic National Committee meeting in San Francisco on Friday, said the Bible and the Constitution both support socialism.

“When we embrace moral language, we must ask, does our policy care for the least of these? Does it lift up those who are most marginalized and dejected in our society? Does it establish justice? That is the moral question,” Barber said, in a video posted to YouTube by The Washington Free Beacon.

“If someone calls it socialism, then we must compel them to acknowledge that the Bible must then promote socialism, because Jesus offered free health care to everyone, and he never charged a leper a co-pay,” he said.

TRENDING: Dad Furious After US Public School ‘Undermined’ Him, Worsened Daughter’s Trans Crisis

Barber then dragged the Constitution into his remarks.

“The Bible says a nation will be judged by how it treats the poor and the sick and women and the immigrants,” Barber said. “The Bible says that God makes it rain on the just and the unjust alike. If you want to call caring for folks socialism, then the Constitution is a socialist document because it calls us to promote the general welfare and to establish justice.”

Crenshaw could not let the Bible reference pass unchallenged.

“Deliberate misreading of Biblical principles by DNC to promote socialism,” Crenshaw wrote.”The Bible teaches charity with one’s own time and money. Socialism teaches charity with other people’s time and money. So….not the same thing.”

Others were also outraged.

RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Fires Back After Left-Wing Commentator Hasan Piker's Vulgar Attack

Talk radio host Mike Slater was also irked by the comment, according to Fox News.

Do you agree with Dan Crenshaw that this minister was wrong?

“It cheapens Jesus … when you believe God sent His only son to the world to increase our taxes — that’s ridiculous,” Slater, from San Diego, said during an appearance Saturday on “Fox & Friends.”

Slater said Jesus came to change people, not policy.

“Jesus is so much more than that. He’s not a political leader. He transcends all this,” he said.

Jesus sought to inspire people to give, not “vote for other people to force other people to give,” he said.

“You get no points for that,” Slater said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Black Suspect Busted for Alleged Hate Crime Spree Against White People: 'F***ing Honky'
Report: Rivalry Between Nikki Haley and Mike Pence Simmering as Both Eye Potential 2024 Runs
Dan Crenshaw Swiftly Debunks DNC Speaker Who Says Socialism Is Endorsed by the Bible
Tlaib Uses 1st Interview After Declining Israel Invite To Attack Trump: 'He's Afraid of Women of Color'
Biden Asks Crowd To Imagine an America Where Obama Had Been Assassinated
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×