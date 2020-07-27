Asking voters to listen to a political opponent generally isn’t a sound strategy for winning elections, but that might be just the key to victory this year for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Because when the year is 2020 and the opponents are the modern Democratic Party, having Americans hear what they have to say is probably the best thing the GOP could ask for, Rep. Dan Crenshaw told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

That’s because, whatever their feelings about the president, the vast majority of American voters are sane — and sane adults wouldn’t want to elect a party with the positions Democrats are holding today.

“I think a lot is at stake,” the Texas Republican told the “Fox & Friends” crew.

“My suggestion to the American people is, start listening to Democrats. You have to listen to what they’re telling us.

“They talk about defunding the police. They talk about making excuses for violent mobs.

“Let’s take them at their word. They want to destroy the things that bring us together. Our common bonds, our founding, our love of country.

“Why do they do that? Why do they say those things? Because fundamentally they want to dismantle our country and institutions. That’s not my words. It’s their words.

“Dismantle our economic freedom. Our border security. Our energy sector. All of it.

“I don’t think most Americans want that. I think we want a renewed sense of faith in the country. I think we want to have our kids love our country again. I think we want to restore faith in our police forces, restore safety in our communities.

“We want to rebuild our economy. We had the greatest economy the country has ever known. We want to rebuild that. We want to rebuild our infrastructure, along with it.”

RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Slams NY Gov. Cuomo for Bragging About COVID Response

Baseball, hot dogs and mom’s apple pie, right? Isn’t that what every American wants?

Well, it’s not — not according to our liberal, leftist and Democratic compatriots, who are focused on a day of reckoning for an illusory “systemic racism” the mainstream media is in the process of creating for the benefit of Democratic politicians.

As a liberal myth, “systemic racism” is an enormous benefit to the Democratic Party, as is its companion myth of “mass incarceration.”

Both are based on a kernel of truth — yes “racism” exists, along with pride, gluttony, lust and all the other sins of a fallen species. But the United States has spent the half-century since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 scouring its political, judicial and educational systems of “systemic” discrimination against black Americans.

It was only 12 years ago that an allegedly “systemically racist” country elected a black president, for crying out loud. Then re-elected him. That might not have been wise, considering how leftist and dishonest the Obama administration turned out to be, but no one can fault the American electorate for “racism” in the process.

(If any ethnic group is victimized by “systemic racism,” it’s the Asian-American students being turned away by Ivy League schools that are determined to have a set percentage of black students in any given class. But Democrats aren’t too interested in that.)

For Democrats, desperate to hold onto their party’s lock on black voters, “systemic racism” is the Big Lie — the propaganda piece repeated so often that the population starts to believe it’s true without even thinking about it.

As for “mass incarceration,” saying there are a lot of people in prison is not the same thing as saying they’ve been placed there without regard to individual circumstances, which is what “mass incarceration” would mean.

Under the rules of due process, each one was arrested, tried and convicted of a crime against the local, state or federal government. That’s how the system works.

Is there some percentage of Americans imprisoned unjustly? There’s no doubt there is, since no human system since Eden has ever been perfect, and none ever will.

But is there “mass incarceration” in the sense that individuals are being swept up in an indiscriminate fashion to be imprisoned solely on the basis of skin color? Demonstrably not.

Of course, a once-respectable political party muddying the waters with deliberately deceptive malicious adjectives doesn’t help the country. But the Democrats of 2020 aren’t interested in helping the country. Their sole aim is to snatch back the power they lost when the upstart Trump campaign defeated Hillary Clinton’s leviathan in the 2016 election.

Since then, they’ve told any number of lies about the Trump presidency to manufacture crisis after crisis — the Russia “collusion” hoax, the “caged” kids on the southern border, the ludicrous impeachment attempt that has been almost forgotten, and now lies about Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis (versus the near-murderous incompetence of, say, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo).

But as Crenshaw notes, one thing Democrats are being truthful about this year is the utter contempt they hold for the United States, as it exists and as it was intended.

Of course, there is much that Democrats are not being honest about. The Joe Biden housing regulation plan that would effectively abolish the suburbs, for instance, isn’t something Democrats want their fabled college-educated white women to know much about.

Do you think most Americans understand what the Democratic Party wants to do to the country? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 37% (999 Votes) 63% (1710 Votes)

Former New York Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey described it like this in a column for the New York Post: “Biden’s plan is to force suburban towns with single-family homes and minimum lot sizes to build high-density affordable housing smack in the middle of their leafy neighborhoods — local preferences and local control be damned …

“Biden and the equality warriors are using accusations of racism to accomplish something different. Their message is: You worked and saved to move to the suburbs, but you can’t have that way of life unless everyone else can, too.”

At National Review, Ethics and Public Policy Center Senior Fellow Stanley Kurtz wrote, “If suburban voters knew what the Democrats had in store for them, they’d run screaming in the other direction.”

But Democrats have been alarmingly honest about their disgust with America itself, as exemplified by The New York Times’ disgraceful “1619 Project.” Democratic activists have been alarmingly honest, almost like they’re betting that the distaste of many moderate voters for Trump will make them overlook just how vile the progressive opposition is. (It’s not Trump supporters who are destroying American cities or rampaging with wild mobs through American history.)

“You’re seeing a very clear choice in 2020,” Crenshaw said. “It’s chaos versus safety and security. It’s socialism and doubling your tax rates versus economic freedom. It’s government takeover of your health care versus keeping the doctor that you trust.

“It’s acquiescence to China versus holding China accountable.

“These are important themes, and the difference could not be more severe,” he said. “This is not President Obama’s Democrat Party. And people need to realize that.”

Realizing that starts with listening to what Democrats actually say. Trump supporters could help the president’s re-election by making that clear to anyone who will listen.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.