This is the Democrats’ idea of a deal — and Dan Crenshaw isn’t buying it.

The second-term Texas Republican has already made a name for himself as one of the most vocal members of the congressional Class of 2018 — sort of a Republican Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but with intelligence, integrity and a personal story of sacrifice and bravery that should transcend politics.

And in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Crenshaw skewered the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 “relief” bill being pushed through a Democratic Congress in one of the most effective ways possible: He made fun of it.

Playing both parts in a two-man skit, Crenshaw posed as both a smarmy government official and a normal American to illustrate how ruinously expensive the bill backed by President Joe Biden really is.

TRENDING: Biden Forced to Intervene as Democrats Stage Revolt Against His Progressive COVID 'Relief' Bill

“I’m the government,” Crenshaw, wearing a dark suit and comically ominous black sunglasses, says in one role. “I’m here to save America, man. I need your help.”

“Sure, how?” his other character — in a flannel shirt, jacket and baseball cap — asks. “Are you finally going to get that small business money out that still hasn’t been spent? There’s, like, hundreds of billions of dollars, right?”

“We’re going to get to that,” the government man answers. “Right now, we’re going to need about, oh, five thousand, seven hundred and fifty dollars from you, give or take.”

Is the Democrats' COVID "relief" bill a waste of money? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (499 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

The amount is based on some quick math. The $1.9 trillion package (that’s “trillion” – with a “tr”), divided by an estimated population of 330 million in the United States, amounts to $5,757.58 for every man, woman and child in the country.

The emphasis there should be on the “child,” since, as Crenshaw’s skit makes clear, it’s future Americans who are going to be paying the bill for this monstrosity.

“Come on, man!” Crenshaw’s government character says, with the innocent guile of the serpent to Eve. “It’s a small price to pay for what you’re going to get out of it.”

When the other character balks, claiming to have no money handy, the government character scoffs.

“Charge your kids, they have plenty of money,” he says blithely. “Charge somebody’s else’s kids. C’mon man!”

RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Reveals Who Biden's Day 1 Policy Changes Really Help

In return, Crenshaw’s government character hands over a check for $1,400 — what’s left of the $2,000 checks Biden once vowed would be going out the door if he came into office with a Democratic Senate.

“You’re welcome,” Crenshaw says.

Liberals, naturally, didn’t appreciate the parody.

In the era when conservatives have abandoned Twitter in droves because of the platform’s Soviet-style censorship of news stories during the presidential campaign and its permanent muzzling of former President Donald Trump and other undesirables, Crenshaw’s Twitter account was filled with attacks on his position, his politics and even — shamefully — his war wounds. (Crenshaw gave an eye fighting for his country as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan.)

But what they’re missing — probably deliberately — is the message.

Of course, Crenshaw’s example is simplified. Parents with an income of $75,000 or less ($150,00 for couples) get $1,400 for themselves and any children they claim as dependents, so, as NBC News reported Friday, a married couple with a combined income of $150,000 or less with two children would get $5,600.

The permutations are endless, but the basic point is the same: The bill stacks another astounding amount of debt on top of the already stupefying debt the country is carrying.

A few who responded to Crenshaw’s skit knew exactly what he was getting at:

Democrat’s are laughing at us. They just hoaxed the country into a 2 Trillion dollar slush fund and know people are so desperate, they will take 1400 and keep their mouth shut about it — Landon (@Landon59482362) March 8, 2021

It’s called Big Government Interest on a loan… Sounds alot like the Loan Sharks of the Biden DNC Crime Family Syndicate. — Jose Machado🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@JoseMac67851698) March 8, 2021

Nailed it! @HouseDemocrats and @SenateDems are he biggest bunch of devious, wasteful men and women on the planet! — Happy Camper (@HappyCa58838009) March 8, 2021

If the bill were truly for COVID relief, the obscene spending might be understandable. But Democrats have packed the 600-plus page measure with an obscene amount of pork unrelated to the coronavirus.

As The Wall Street Journal editorial board reported in February, the bill includes — among many other provisions — pension plan bailouts (without requiring reforms that would keep the plans from getting into trouble again), subsidies for Obamacare premiums, billions for public transit, as well as “grants to fund activities related to the arts, humanities, libraries and museums, and Native American language preservation.”

It is, in short, government waste on a grand scale, a perfect example of the Democratic maxim of never letting a crisis go to waste.

And it’s not only costing every man, woman and child currently living in the United States, it’s a debt that’s going to be borne by generations to come, who are going to spend their lives paying for the wasteful ways of Democrats in the 21st century.

That’s the Democrats’ idea of a deal for the country. Dan Crenshaw isn’t buying it.

And the rest of the country shouldn’t, either.

Or, as Crenshaw might put it, mockingly copying the country’s current commander in chief:

“C’mon, man!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.