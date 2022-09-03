Share
Commentary

Dan Rather Gets More Than He Bargained for When Asking, 'What's Going on at CNN?'

 By Jared Harris  September 3, 2022 at 10:51am
Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather turned to his audience after a continuing shakeup at CNN left him in the dark.

“What is going on at CNN?” Rather asked Friday.

“It’s a serious question. There is a lot of speculation on directives and motives. What’s really going on? And is it being noticed by the audience?”

The former news anchor’s bewilderment came as White House correspondent John Harwood abruptly left CNN Friday.

Hot on the heels of the cancellation of another network standby, Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources,” the departure hinted that something much bigger is at play in the CNN newsroom.

And while Rather was apparently having trouble piecing these shakeups together, his post was soon flooded with comments explaining it all.

Although people’s explanations varied, these comments alone should make it clear to Rather that CNN is no longer embracing the rabid anti-right rhetoric that it has championed for years.

Rather may have gotten more than he bargained for as some used the shift at CNN to attack the former anchor’s own inglorious exit from the mainstream media world.

Some others speculated the moves were to shift the network close to sane, normal news coverage.

Not everyone likes where CNN is headed, with even more critical of the network’s apparent transformation.

Paired with the departure of outspoken leftists and a general shifting in tone, the news outlet is accused of turning into “Fox News Lite.”

Rather might be out of the big leagues, but it looks like he’s been sufficiently brought up to speed on the transformation of CNN.

While it’s too late for Rather to right the shameful end of his own career, it appears CNN still has time left on the clock.

If the network can overcome its own past bias and fight to keep viewers, it’s entirely possible that we will see a transformed CNN in our lifetimes — a news outlet that could be more likely to spread fact than opinion.

Truth and Accuracy

Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Conversation