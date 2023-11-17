Dana Carvey Announces Tragedy in the Family: 32-Year-Old Son Found Dead
The eldest son of former “Saturday Night Live” and “Wayne’s World” star Dana Carvey has died of a drug overdose.
In a statement posted to social media Thursday, Dana Carvey and his wife, Paula, announced that their son was dead.
“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” the statement said.
“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately,” the statement said.
— Dana Carvey (@danacarvey) November 16, 2023
“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun,” the statement said.
The statement said that “most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.”
Dex Carvey died yesterday at 32. I remember Dana Carvey’s 1995 HBO special discussing him and the perils of parenting as one the very first times I recall considering life from the parental perspective. I’m sorry for their loss.https://t.co/gEuvFvG1HG
— the real RMJ=H (@rmj_equals_hero) November 17, 2023
“Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever,” the statement said.
“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” the statement said in closing.
Dex and me working together. What a joy. pic.twitter.com/i7CXfpbSUg
— Dana Carvey (@danacarvey) November 17, 2023
First responders had been called to a Los Angeles home at about 10 p.m. Wednesday after Dex Carvey was locked in a bathroom and was not responsive, according to TMZ.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Dex Carvey was at his home when he died, according to USA Today.
So sad. Drug overdose. “Dex Carvey, son of ‘SNL’ great Dana Carvey, dead at age 32.” Can’t imagine the pain of parents experiencing something like this. https://t.co/2fYtCcNOm1
— Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) November 17, 2023
Dex Carvey had been trying to build a career as a comedian, according to Deadline, which noted that he had opened for his father’s 2016 Netflix special, “Straight White Male.”
Thomas Carvey, Dex’s younger brother, is also trying to become a comedian, Deadline reported.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.