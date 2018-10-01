SECTIONS
‘We Need All Info:’ Dana Loesch Blasts Kavanaugh Accuser over Therapist Notes

Dana Loesch speaks during the 2018 Conservative Political Action ConferenceJim Watson / AFP / Getty ImagesSpokesperson for the National Rifle Association (NRA) Dana Loesch speaks during the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on February 22, 2018. (Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 2:02pm
It is up to Christine Blasey Ford to fill in some of the holes in her allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch tweeted Monday.

The notes fill a central part in Ford’s evolving story. She has said that she first discussed the sexual assault allegations during therapy sessions in 2012 or 2013.

The Senate Judiciary Committee asked Ford for those notes, but did not receive them.

Loesch said that if the FBI is expected to leave no stone unturned in its examination of Kavanaugh’s life, Ford must be open as well.

“Will Dr. Ford hand over her therapist’s notes, a big part of her corroboration claim, to the FBI for this investigation? Her team refused to share them with the committee. We need all info,” Loesch tweeted Monday.

Further discussion of the notes and how they could prove or disprove Ford’s story came from Rowan Scarborough, writing for The Washington Times.

Scarborough noted that these notes would be the only record of how Ford spoke about the events of a party she attended before the incident became enmeshed in Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.

Ford has said that she told a 2013 therapy session she was in her “late teens” when she was the victim of sexual misconduct at a party, meaning the timing of events could be after 1983. She was more definitive in an interview with The Washington Post, in which she said she was 15 and the incident happened in 1982. Scarborough said the notes could prove definitive about what happened — and when.

Will we ever really know what happened at the party where Christne Blasey Ford said she was attacked?


The variance in timing was one of the issues noted by Rachel Mitchell, the sex crimes prosecutor the Senate Judiciary Committee brought in on Thursday to interview Ford and Kavanaugh during a special hearing.

“While it is common for victims to be uncertain about dates, Dr. Ford failed to explain how she was suddenly able to narrow the timeframe to a particular season and particular year,” she wrote on a memo to the panel summarizing her thoughts about the hearing, Fox News reported.

Mitchell also noted that Ford could recall some details but not others.

“She does not remember who invited her to the party or how she heard about it. She does not remember how she got to the party. She does not remember in what house the assault allegedly took place or where that house was located with any specificity,” Mitchell wrote, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Perhaps most importantly, she does not remember how she got from the party back to her house. Her inability to remember this detail raises significant questions,” Mitchell wrote.

