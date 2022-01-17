Almost 300 doctors and scientists have signed a petition urging Spotify, which has exclusive streaming rights to “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, to address the “misinformation” about COVID-19 they claim was spread during Rogan’s recent interview with one of the inventors of the mRNA technology used in two coronavirus vaccines.

The petition, which started after Rogan’s Dec. 31 interview with Dr. Robert Malone, accused Rogan of spreading “misinformation,” and presenting “a menace to public health.”

It states: “With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence. Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White. White, a friend of Rogan’s, made headlines back in December for touting monoclonal antibodies as a treatment when White and his family were infected with COVID-19 — isn’t buying that at all.

As The Post Millennial noted in a report on remarks White gave at a post-UFC event news conference on Saturday in Las Vegas, White defended Rogan, ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies used to treat COVID-19 infection.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

UFC President Dana White is asked about 200+ Doctors demanding Spotify censor Joe Rogan. pic.twitter.com/hNrJ6UVHmK — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 16, 2022

“I was wondering what your thoughts were with the 200-plus doctors trying to put pressure on Spotify saying that Joe’s a menace…?” one reporter asked.

Do you agree with Dana White's point? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (326 Votes) No: 2% (6 Votes)

“Are they really? … Well, how about this? Ever since I came out and said what I did, it’s almost impossible now to get monoclonal antibodies.”

“They’re making it so you can’t get them. Medicine that absolutely works — they’re keeping from us,” White continued. “I don’t want to get too political and start getting into all this sh*t, but ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies have been around for a long time. Now, all of a sudden you can’t dig them up to save your life. The doctors won’t give them to you.”

“And even when I did it…here in Vegas…[when] I had it right before Christmas, I made one phone call and was able to get it done,” White said. “And that’s not some f***ing rich, famous guy sh*t. Like anybody could’ve called…Everybody could’ve got it back then. …”

“You can’t get those things to save your life now, literally.”

The reporter asked White, “Are you surprised at the backlash that people won’t even allow you to discuss options and pretreatment?”

White replied: “It’s disgusting. It’s one of the craziest things that I’ve ever witnessed in my life. And we’re not talking about experimental drugs or things. This stuff’s been around. Ivermectin, the guy won the Nobel Peace Prize …”

Then another reporter, identified by The Post Millennial as Kevin Iole, of Yahoo News, interrupted to ask, “Are you a doctor?” According to The Post Millennial, Iole has heckled White in the past and “argued at a UFC press conference in support of COVID-19 vaccination.”

White — who got infected despite being vaccinated, according to Fox News — apparently recognized the reporter and said, “There you go. Here he comes!”

“No,” replied White. “But I took them, and they both worked for me, so why shouldn’t I be able to take them again? Or other people?”

The reporter told White, “I won’t answer that question.”

“No, come on. Dive in,” White said. “You know what’s scary? I bet I can get some f***ing pain pills quicker than I can get monoclonal antibodies. Not maybe, that’s a fact. They f***ing hand out pain pills like they’re Tic Tacs.”

White is irrepressible and everyone in the media should know that by now.

The reporter clearly thought he was going to get a “gotcha” moment from White. Instead of taking the bait, White provided strong, logical, fact-based arguments to back up his statements and the reporter had no answers.

White pointed out that ivermectin was created by a Nobel prize winner.

To be clear, as the left-leaning fact-checking site Snopes has pointed out, the Nobel was not awarded to ivermectin as a treatment for the coronavirus, but for treating parasitic worms. But drugs are routinely used to fight ailments they weren’t specifically invented to treat. (The Nobel for the invention of ivermectin was awarded in 2015, years before the COVIC-19 pandemic began.)

White also asked why he shouldn’t be allowed to take therapeutics when he’s seen them work for him already. He also complained that many therapeutics were impossible to find while pain pills, unfortunately, remain so readily available.

The left tries to portray therapeutics promoters like White like they’re loons. In reality, the crazy ones are those who refuse to acknowledge established science and medicines.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation