Dana White Reveals the Line Trump Used to Shut Him Up When He Pushed Trump to Quit After Shooting

As the head of an operation built on viciously brutal physical confrontations, Dana White knows how fighters think.

But when the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship and friend of President Donald Trump urged Trump to consider quitting the presidential race after July’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, even he was shut up by Trump’s answer.

But for longtime Trump supporters, the line sums the approach to politics that put Trump back in the White House.

The revelation came during an interview White gave to British journalist Piers Morgan that went public Monday on Morgan’s “Uncensored” YouTube program.

“At some point in life, we all go through hard times, ups and down and all,” White told Morgan. “Assassination attempt. I mean, his guy was this close to being assassinated. And the way he fought through that and bounced back from it is just …”

White said, he was flying to Italy when he heard the news that Trump had been shot on stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

When he spoke to the then-candidate later on the phone, he said he urged Trump to drop out of the race.

“I told him to stop so many many times,” White said. “But the thing is, with President Trump is, he believes in God, and he’s very religious.”

“He told me, he thinks, ‘God must have had a plan for me. He wanted me to survive that bullet,” Morgan responded.

“He believes that to his core. That God has spared his life to be the president and do the things that he is going to do over the next four years,” White said.

“I can’t quit,” White quoted Trump as saying. “You don’t ever quit. You never quit.”

Those 10 words were pure Trump — with echoes of Winston Churchill:

This was from a man who’d spent almost a decade facing relentless attacks from his enemies in politics and their acolytes in the establishment media.

He’d been targeted by politically driven prosecutions that aimed to bankrupt him or put him in prison — his home had even been raided by armed FBI agents acting at the behest of a brazenly politicized United States attorney general.

And now, an assassin’s bullet had come within centimeters of embedding itself in his brain, and Trump had survived.

Trump has said publicly that he believes the hand of God was directly involved in his survival that day. (It certainly wasn’t the crisp efficiency of the Secret Service that did it.)

White said he and Joe Rogan, the popular, Trump-supporting podcaster, have discussed the possibility (both men are “not spiritual,” White said, laughing).

“If you had to put me on a platform to debate that there wasn’t some type of divine intervention, I’d literally have no ammo to debate that,” White said. “It’s pretty crazy. It gives me goosebumps.”

White also took a shot at former World Wrestling Entertainment performer Dave Bautista, an outspoken critic of Trump who recorded a video for Trump-hating late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s show in October, attacking Trump’s masculinity.

Trump’s now legendary moment on that stage in Butler, getting to his feet with his fist in the air and exhorting his challengers to “fight, fight, fight” was the epitome of masculinity, White said.

“The way that Trump reacted to that assassination attempt,” White said, “every man hopes that that’s the way you would react. If you reacted this much of how Trump reacted to that thing, you’d be happy.”

And that will serve Americans well — especially after four years of the physically doddering, mentally incapacitated, and morally bankrupt Joe Biden in the White House.

“You want to talk about who you want to be the president of a country? Is the way that Trump reacted to that assassination attempt,” White said.

Fortunately for the United States, and the world, in November, tens of millions of Americans agreed.

