Dana White Suggests God Himself Kept Storm from UFC Event, Now It Appears Storm Actually Did Split in Two Around White House

UFC President Dana White could not overlook the break in the weather that allowed UFC Freedom 250 at the White House to proceed as planned.

That Sunday, June 14, was uncertain as forecasts did not look promising.

This was an outdoor event where fighters could step onto a canvas that, if wet from rain, may have proven hazardous.

Moreover, if lightning struck near the event, it could have caused a 30-minute delay, with every subsequent strike furthering the time before resuming the action.

This would have been a disaster not only for White, but for President Donald Trump, much to the joy of leftists always yearning for his demise.

The Washington Examiner noted a Thursday comment by White that will air as part of a Fox Nation documentary about the event. “God, Mother Nature, whatever you want to call it, those clouds splitting and going around us — listen, I don’t know how to describe it, but it was pretty d*** awesome.”

White isn’t exactly outspoken as a believer, but looking at the forecast posted by MyRadar Weather to social media platform Facebook just hours before the fights, how else could you explain what happened?

The timeline showed storms and high winds around 8:30 p.m. After 9 p.m., a downpour and possible lightning were predicted. By 10 p.m., the storms were forecasted to move east, but the event would be in a tailspin at that point with so many delays.

Journalist and podcaster Caleb Parke wrote to Facebook days after the event to reflect on how it all turned out.

“Dana White says the storm appeared to split and move around the White House and the Ellipse. ‘The storm comes and splits at the White House and goes around the White House and the Ellipse,’ White said.”

“He added: ‘The President believes that… it was divine intervention.’”

“Whether you see it as an answer to prayer, an incredible coincidence, or simply a quirk of weather patterns, it’s certainly one of the most talked-about moments from the event.”

USA Today reported the day after that White called the event “absolutely perfect,” but with a price tag of $60 million, “we’ll never do this again.”

Note Parke’s statement from White about the president also calling the circumstances divine.

Was it just a coincidence? Founding Father Benjamin Franklin once said, “I have lived, sir, a long time, and the longer I live the more convincing proofs I see of this truth: that God governs in the affairs of men.”

Indeed, He does.

For as many criticisms and complaints as we hear about our great nation, we still find moments to pause and reflect in knowing that amid the tumult, God is in control.

Does God care about whether or not cage fights happen? It’s not the minutiae we should focus on, but the bigger picture in that He still looks over this country as we continue to prosper and enjoy unparalleled freedom.

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