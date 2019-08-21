SECTIONS
'Dancing with the Stars' Host Upset with Ex-Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer's Inclusion on Show

Show host Tom Bergeron onstage at A Capitol Fourth concert at the U.S. Capitol, West Lawn, on July 4, 2016, in Washington, D.CPaul Morigi / Getty Images for Capital ConcertsShow host Tom Bergeron onstage at A Capitol Fourth concert at the U.S. Capitol, West Lawn, on July 4, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images for Capital Concerts)

By Joe Setyon
Published August 21, 2019 at 2:33pm
The announcement Wednesday morning that former White House press secretary Sean Spicer would be a contestant on the upcoming season of “Dancing with Stars” was met by many with dismay.

And among those voicing their discontent was Tom Bergeron, the show’s longtime host.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Bergeron recalled that he met with the show’s executive producer several months ago and expressed “my hope that DWTS, in its return following an unprecedented year-hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably decisive booking from ANY political affiliations.”

“I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement,” he added.

Bergeron wouldn’t be happy for long.

“Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction,'” he added.

Do you think Bergeron is overreacting to Spicer’s inclusion on the show?

“It is the prerogative of the producers, in partnership with the network, to make whatever decisions they feel are in the best long-term interests of the franchise. We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call.”

“I’ll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions,” he added.

“For me, as host, I always gaze into the camera’s lens and imagine you on the other side, looking for a two hour escape from whatever life hassles you’ve been wrestling with,” Bergeron wrote, “even if I occasionally season it with dad jokes.”

In his Twitter post, Bergeron did not mention Spicer by name. But he didn’t hesitate to do so in a Sirius XM interview later in the day.

“Dancing, at its best, is an oasis, away from all the divisiveness and all the stuff we are wrestling with right now,” Bergeron told “Entertainment Weekly Live,” according to People.

He also called Spicer a “political lightning rod” and said his “preference” would have been for the former Trump administration press secretary not be a contestant.

“That was a call they made, and my job as host, to the best of my ability, is to be Switzerland for those two hours a week,” Bergeron said. “For the other 166 hours a week, I am pretty clear where I stand politically.”

Spicer, who served in the Trump administration from January to July 2017, was announced as a contestant on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“I was kicked out of band in sixth grade and the quote was, ‘You have the sense of beat of a steamroller,'” Spicer said.

Bergeron, for his part, made light of one of Spicer’s more controversial moments as press secretary, when the then-press secretary argued with the news media over the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“The nice thing is, Sean will be in charge of assessing audience size,” Bergeron joked, according to Fox News.

But some observers didn’t think Spicer’s inclusion on the show was anything to laugh about.

“Why Is Failed Professional Liar Sean Spicer on ‘Dancing with the Stars’?” a Vice headline asked.

“Sean Spicer’s celebrity is proof we are doing it wrong,” CNN’s Chris Cillizza wrote.

Others expressed similar sentiments.

Spicer, for his part, seems to be taking it all in stride.

“It’s time to have some fun. Excited to join a great cast and show,” he tweeted.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







