'Most Dangerous Man in America': George Soros Finally Given the Perfect Title

Every conservative knows the name George Soros.

He’s the left’s biggest donor. He’s the man behind the scenes. He’s the one pulling all the strings, a billionaire “philanthropist” whose donations have destroyed the justice system and, through the decades, dramatically increased the federal government’s power.

Soros is, by far, the left’s biggest donor. Whether it be to Democratic politicians or far-left progressive causes, the dollars donated by Soros continue to destroy the country each and every day they’re spent.

In an article published on Jan. 26, the New York Post’s editorial board finally said what everyone’s been thinking for decades now: “George Soros is the most dangerous man in America.”

The article breaks down research from journalist Matt Palumbo, who wrote not only a series of reports detailing Soros’s elicit connections but also a book: “The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros.”

The Post’s editorial board provides quite a bit of evidence in order to back up its claim.

The story notes Soros’s financing of “fact-checkers” and tech companies in order to control the narrative, his ties to the White House and, perhaps most heinously, his funding of progressive, soft-on-crime district attorneys across the country.

The billionaire has devoted $40 million towards this cause (per the Post), which one Heritage Foundation report refers to as the “rogue prosecutor movement.”

“[Soros-funded prosecutors] brazenly usurp the constitutional role of the legislative branch by refusing to prosecute entire categories of crime, abuse the role of the county prosecutor, fail to protect victims of crime, and ignore the rising crime rates that flow from their radical policies,” the authors of the report wrote.

But Soros’s ploy to destroy law and order doesn’t stop there.

As the Post astutely points out, the so-called philanthropist buys off media personalities by appointing them to the boards of his various nonprofit entities.

This is in order to make sure the media keeps repeating the same, obviously untrue message: there is no crime surge taking place in America.

Soros’s “rogue prosecutors movement” is no secret: cops around the country are well aware of Soros’s influence and how it makes their jobs more dangerous and difficult.

This writer remembers interviewing National Police Association spokeswoman Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith regarding the crime problem in and around the city of Chicago.

She certainly had plenty to say about Kim Foxx, the controversial Chicago prosecutor funded by Soros.

“It is not necessarily about how many arrests the Chicago Police Department is making; it is about how those cases are being prosecuted,” Smith told The Western Journal in June 2021.

“We have a Soros-funded progressive prosecutor in the Cook County state’s attorney’s office — that is Kim Foxx — and she is one of the many progressive prosecutors that have been elected in the last eight to 10 years in this country.”

If not for Foxx’s refusal to hold criminals accountable, a quality Soros appreciates in the prosecutors he finances, Chicago police would be able to handle the city’s crime problem much more effectively.

“The Chicago Police Department can go arrest everybody,” Smith said. “The problem is, the Chicago Police Department does not prosecute those crimes and there is one of your big problems in the city of Chicago.”

And that’s just Chicago. Soros has funded prosecutors like Foxx in liberal cities across the country.

Every time you watch the news and see the chaos going on in our nation’s cities, every time you hear about the rampant crime overtaking them, now you know who to blame: The most dangerous man in America.

