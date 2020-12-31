Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse called congressional Republicans’ effort to reverse Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory a “dangerous ploy” in an open letter.

Sasse urged his GOP colleagues to reject “a project to overturn the election,” claiming in his letter that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“All the clever arguments and rhetorical gymnastics in the world won’t change the fact that this January 6th effort is designed to disenfranchise millions of Americans simply because they voted for someone in a different party,” Sasse said. “We ought to be better than that.”

Sasse has been one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics among Republican lawmakers.

Sasse’s letter followed an announcement by Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley that he would object when Congress votes to certify the Electoral College results on Jan. 6.

The move will likely force a Senate debate that is unlikely to actually overturn the election’s results.

“For President-Elect Biden’s Electoral College victory to be overturned, President Trump would need to flip multiple states, but not a single state is in legal doubt,” Sasse wrote.

Trump-backed election lawsuits have been overwhelmingly unsuccessful in federal and state courts, and the Supreme Court refused to grant standing to two cases seeking to throw out hundreds of thousands of ballots in several states.

“Let’s be clear what’s happening here: We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who think there’s a way to tap into the president’s populist base without doing any real, long-term damage,” Sasse wrote.

“But they’re wrong — and this issue is bigger than anyone’s personal ambitions.”

“Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government,” he added.

