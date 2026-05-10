Dangerous Substance Found in Baby Food Jars Leads to Arrest, Discovery of Extortion Scheme

A 39-year-old man allegedly put rat poison in at least five baby food jars sold across central Europe, leading to his arrest in Austria.

The poisonings resulted in HiPP, the manufacturer of the baby food, recalling jars across Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The Burgenland State Criminal Police Office started investigating after a baby food jar in Eisenstadt, Austria, was determined to contain rat poison on April 18.

Investigators later found that jars of 190-gram carrot-and-potato baby food jars — meant for consumption by 5-month-olds — were the products impacted by the tampering.

Rat poison found in HiPP jarred baby food in Austria, police say https://t.co/myEw2BUpfE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 19, 2026

They were sold in SPAR food markets in Austria.

HiPP recalled all of its baby food jars sold in SPAR stores, with vendors in Slovakia and the Czech Republic also recalling HiPP products as a precaution.

The Burgenland State Criminal Police Office announced the arrest but declined to provide further details, saying they could jeopardize the investigation, according to a report from USA Today.

The suspect was arrested in Salzburg, a city that borders Germany.

HiPP said that the poisonings may have come as an attempt to extort the company.

An email was sent to HiPP two months ago demanding $2.3 million in the following six days, although the message was not noticed until two weeks after the deadline had already passed.

The email was sent to an address that was not frequently checked.

The National Pesticide Information Center at Oregon State University says that rat poison, which is designed to kill mice and rats, can be lethal to children.

“People, pets, and wildlife can suffer from serious health effects after exposure to just a single dose of rodenticide,” the organization said.

“All rodenticides can be toxic to mammals and birds when eaten. Most rodenticides are also toxic when breathed in or touched.”

If a child is suspected to have consumed rat poison, the organization advised calling the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

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