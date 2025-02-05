Daniel Penny Gets Surprise of His Life, Wins Ultimate Job Lottery After Hellish Prosecution

Daniel Penny, the New York City subway hero acquitted of manslaughter charges after protecting fellow passengers from an irate homeless man, has secured a position with the powerful venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

David Ulevitch, a general partner at the Silicon Valley company, revealed that Penny will be trained in the firm’s investment practice, according to a Tuesday report from The Free Press.

“He will learn the business of investing and he will work to support our portfolio companies,” he said in a memo to employees.

Ulevitch commended Penny for his actions in New York City in the spring of 2023, which ended with the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man with more than 40 prior arrests who was threatening passengers.

“I believe, as I know many of you do, that Daniel acted with courage in a tough situation,” Ulevitch wrote.

“He was acquitted of all charges,” he continued. “Beyond that, it has always been our policy to evaluate the entire person and not judge them for the worst moment in their entire life.”

Ulevitch added that “we believe in Daniel and are excited to have him as part of our team.”

Ulevitch said that Penny, a Marine Corps veteran, will enable the firm to strengthen its relationships with the Pentagon.

Penny will work in New York for the American Dynamism practice run by the firm.

According to the Andreessen Horowitz website, the American Dynamism team is “committed to identifying and supporting civic-minded founders ready to lead America.”

Penny is listed as a Deal Partner on the company website.

It may not be a stretch to say that Penny may improve relations with the federal government.

Penny recently had the chance to attend the Army-Navy football game with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, a fellow Marine Corps veteran.

But the firm’s founders have their own in-roads to the White House as well.

Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz were among the litany of Silicon Valley heavyweights who broke from the progressive orthodoxy of the American technology industry and voiced their support for Trump.

Their latest hiring decision is just the most recent instance of Penny’s vindication.

The subway hero was subjected to a heavily politicized prosecution and a media witch hunt that unjustly plagued him for a year and a half, which certainly changed his life forever.

But an excellent new career opportunity only a few weeks after his acquittal is surely a welcome development, and one that beats being locked behind bars for bogus reasons.

