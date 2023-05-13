Donors are flocking to support the man charged with the manslaughter of a crazed transient who was threatening passengers aboard a New York City subway last week.

A legal defense fund for 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny had raised more than $1.2 million as of Saturday afternoon.

The GiveSendGo fundraiser created by law firm Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., is intended to fund Penny’s criminal defense as he fights charges in connection with the death of Jordan Neely.

The funds donated to Penny more than doubled within 24 hours, with interest in helping him briefly overwhelming GiveSendGo’s servers.

UPDATE: We have had a big surge in our traffic and our servers were temporarily overwhelmed. We are aware and are a few minutes from resolving the issue. The campaign for Daniel Penny is over 1 million dollars and the money is secure. — GiveSendGo (@GiveSendGo) May 13, 2023

Penny was part of a group of travelers who restrained Neely when the homeless man began threatening other subway riders on May 1.

An eyewitness recounted Neely expressing his willingness to “take a bullet” or go to jail for killing people on the train.

Video of the altercation shows several individuals working to restrain Neely, with Penny grabbing him in a headlock. When first responders arrived at the scene, Neely had passed out and they were unable to revive him.

Here’s what @AOC cut out of the video There was another guy helping restrain Jordan Neely, and he happened to be black Seems like an important thing to leave out, @AOC https://t.co/cLwZLlGKBz — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 5, 2023



Attorneys for Penny have stated that the veteran maintains his innocence, asserting that he was acting in the interests of his own safety and that of his fellow passengers, according to News 12.

Neely had an extensive arrest record and was wanted in connection with a 2021 assault on a 67-year-old woman.

Penny surrendered to authorities on Friday after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg decided to charge him with second-degree manslaughter. Penny faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

He was released from custody on $100,000 cash bail, according to CBS News. His next court appearance is slated for July.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.