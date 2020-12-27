So this is how liberals settle science.

In a taste of the kind of intolerance progressives practice when they have the power to do so, a top doctor at a California hospital lost his position last week after having the gall to question the logic behind coronavirus lockdowns.

The incident speaks volumes about how liberals silence critics and says even more about the state of science in a statist world.

Dr. Michael deBoisblanc is no stranger to bucking the trend when it comes to the coronavirus crisis. Back in May, only two months into the long, national nightmare deBoisblanc made headlines by pointing out that doctors at his hospital were seeing more deaths by suicides than the coronavirus.

That, he told KGO-TV at the time, meant the cure was worse than the disease.

At the time, deBoisblanc was chief of the Trauma Department at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area’s Contra Costa County.

That’s a position deBoisblanc no longer holds after his latest public questioning of coronavirus conventional wisdom.

As Fox News reported last week, deBoisblanc and two other doctors wrote a letter to the Contra Costa County Health Department questioning the county’s lockdown measures — including keeping schools closed — when the evidence doesn’t support them.

“All the data that I am aware of, looking at children and the virus, shows that it’s safe” to reopen schools, DeBloisblanc told Fox News’ Sandra Smith on Wednesday.

“There are many other states now that have months of track records showing that it’s safe for their kids to go back to school. And the state of California and the county is just not making that possible.”

Check out his interview here. It’s a little over six minutes long, but it’s worth the time:

The careful viewer will note that there’s no tinfoil hat on deBloisbanc’s head. No froth is coming from his mouth and his eyes are steady and unclouded.

Considering that, until mid-December, he was regarded with enough esteem that he was not only employed by a top hospital that bills itself as one of the best in the nation’s most populated state, but was also the top physician in its trauma department, it’s pretty clear that deBoisblanc is not a raving lunatic.

It’s also clear he has no qualms about questioning authority.

“The science is clear that more lockdowns lead to much more non COVID morbidity and mortality,” deBoisblanc and his two colleagues wrote in their letter, according to KVTU-TV in Oakland.

“Public policy is being based on erroneous assumptions … “

For liberal policymakers, that kind of questioning apparently can’t be permitted.

In a statement to KVTU, John Muir officials didn’t give a reason deBoisblanc’s services were terminated, saying only that “the doctor is employed through an outside contract … and after careful consideration, John Muir Health is not continuing with Dr. deBoisblanc in that position.”

Well, that settles things, then.

Except it doesn’t.

In the coronavirus world, where so little can be taken on faith, about the only thing Americans can be certain of is that anyone who questions the decisions of those in authority can expect to be punished.

Whether it’s New Jersey gym owners who refuse to buckle under to a Democratic governor or a hair salon owner in San Francisco who leaked video of an unmasked, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done when salons were not permitted to open, or a respected trauma physician like deBoisblanc, liberals are determined to silence the opposition.

One real irony here is that it was only in October that even the World Health Organization, one of those inherently corrupt United National agencies American liberals usually worship, questioned the effectiveness of lockdowns compared to their considerable costs — financial and physical.

And it isn’t just the coronavirus, of course. For liberals, all science is “settled” when they can blast some phony consensus agreeing on issues from “climate change” — its causes, its effects and what draconian measures should be implemented because of it — to “transgender” athletes.

Once that is accomplished, all that remains is to force the rest of the world into compliance or – at the very least – silence.

The letter from deBoisblanc and his colleagues indicated they would not be silent on coronavirus lockdowns and the doctor was found to no longer be needed in a high-profile job in his profession — after “careful consideration,” of course.

The problem for liberals is that “science” is not an endeavor at seeking consensus, the pre-Galileo scientific world was pretty much in consensus that the earth was the center of the universe.

The consensus didn’t like Galileo much, either.

By nature, it’s an endeavor of inquiry, where questions keep getting asked as matter of progress toward truth.

Unless liberals can settle the science their own satisfaction, when they choose and how they choose — with a “truth” of their choosing, too.

