The Dark Connection Between Northam’s Infanticide Advocacy and Racism

In the middle of last week, the Democratic governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, is heard on a radio show supporting a controversial new late-term abortion bill and by week’s end, he’s admitting to appearing in a 1980s-era photograph wearing either “blackface” or the robes of the Ku Klux Klan. Democrats went from cheering to condemning him in the span of a few days.

How ironic that the governor is condemned by Democrats for associating himself with their own past. From the 19th and up to the mid-20th centuries, Democrats defended slavery, and gave us Jim Crow and segregation; many joined the KKK to terrorize blacks and keep them from the voting booths to prevent them from voting Republican. The slogan for the 1868 Democratic National Convention was, “This is a White Man’s Country, Let White Men Rule.” Republican presidents from Ulysses S. Grant to Dwight D. Eisenhower fought against the racist policies of the Democratic Party and Democratic governors for a century.

Yet Democrats today have not fully purged themselves of their racist past. Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for the presidency, has condemned Northam for appearing in that photograph, but just a few years earlier referred to former Democratic U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd of West Virginia, who early in his career served as Exalted Cyclops in the KKK and recruited 150 Klansmen to his Klavern, as her “friend and mentor,” and a “man of surpassing eloquence and nobility,” and the “heart and soul of the U.S. Senate.”

Byrd, an aspiring Democratic politician and KKK leader in the 1940s, once wrote a prominent, Democratic U.S Senator that, “(With) a Negro by my side. Rather I should die a thousand times, and see this old glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again, than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimens from the wilds.” So forgive me if I do not congratulate Clinton for condemning Northam while lionizing Byrd.

Democrats’ historic belief that blacks were “race mongrels” was not only used to justify slavery and segregation and other racial laws throughout much of our nation’s history, it was also used by some prominent, left-wing social activists to justify their “population control” policies. Margaret Sanger, also a hero of Clinton’s, founded Planned Parenthood, now the country’s largest abortion provider and champion of this controversial late-term abortion bill, to rid the human race of the “unfit.” Sanger took special aim at blacks.

In 1926, Sanger spoke at a KKK meeting in New Jersey and was so warmly received she was invited to speak to a dozen more. In the 1932 edition of “The Birth Control Review,” Sanger published an article written by a colleague explaining how, “The mass of ignorant Negroes still breed carelessly and disastrously, so that the increase among Negroes, even more than the increase among whites, is from that portion of the population least intelligent and fit, and least able to rear their children properly.” In 1939 she unveiled the “Negro Project” to push birth control and sterilization in black communities.

But Sanger was an equal opportunity racial purifier. She wanted to purge the entire human race of those she deemed “unfit.” In a 1938 speech, which she gave three years after the German Nazi Party unveiled its racial “hygiene” laws at Nuremberg, Sanger urged Americans to emulate the Nazi policy of forced sterilizations. She declaimed, “In animal industry, the poor stock is not allowed to breed. In gardens, the weeds are kept down.” Hitler was an admirer of Sanger’s policies. He wrote how he, “studied with interest the laws of several American states concerning prevention of reproduction by people whose progeny would, in all probability, be of no value or be injurious to the racial stock.” (A. E. Samaan, “From a Race of Masters to a Master Race: 1948 To 1848,” p. 609)

Today Planned Parenthood and Democrats such as Governor Northam are still at it. They support the Virginia bill that would significantly liberalize abortion to permit it even during the birth of the child. Northam explained, “If a mother is in labor … the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Translation? If the baby is born alive the mother and physician would then discuss whether to kill it.

Although this bill will permit a late-term abortion for virtually any reason, Planned Parenthood and Northam justify this bill on the grounds it is necessary, “in cases where there may be severe deformities…”

Translation? Mothers will be able to abort their babies whom they believe are “unfit.” Sound familiar? And, Planned Parenthood’s founder wanted the government to decide who’s “unfit.” Is that coming next?

Perhaps we should condemn Governor Northam for supporting Virginia’s late-term abortion bill, as well as for whatever it is that he did in either blackface or with the robes of the KKK. Late term abortion is what should be deemed “unfit” in a tolerant, compassionate society that we claim to be.

Marc A. Scaringi is an attorney in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a radio talk show host of “The Marc Scaringi Show” on WHP 580AM and I Heart Radio and a Donald J. Trump endorsed Delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention.

