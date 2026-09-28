Share
News
The name, sign, and facade of the Disney store on Oxford Street, London, United Kingdom, on June 13, 2020.
The name, sign, and facade of the Disney store on Oxford Street, London, United Kingdom, on June 13, 2020. (Yau Ming Low / Getty Images)

A Dark Day Is Coming for Disney Employees, Company Executive Warns

 By Jack Davis  September 28, 2026 at 10:19am
Share

Disney workers are learning that AI may soon be used to job cuts as the company telegraphs its plans to reduce staff.

A recent memo from Disney Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer Horacio Gutierrez indicates that artificial intelligence may be Disney’s answer to cutting costs, according to Deadline.

Deadline said the Sept. 18 memo came as workers throughout Disney are waiting for the axe to fall.

Gutierrez wrote that Disney’s “legal, government relations, operations, and others, are going through their own reinvention as technology reshapes how work gets done, and the operating models that underpin those professions.”

He said that he is “taking a dispassionate look at every aspect of how we do our work, so we can do it in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.”

“Obviously, this will require hard choices about where and how we deploy our resources and investments, including our staffing investments and how we work will look different in the months and years ahead,” the memo said.

The memo also said that the Legal and Global Affairs department “will be a much smaller organization than it is today, and some of you will personally be affected by decisions we make in this process.”

Are you a fan of Disney?

“As a result, we’ll have to consider a whole range of new models for different workloads, including automating certain workflows by leveraging the latest technologies, moving to self-service models where appropriate, engaging alternative legal providers and others, and new expanded share services, even outsourcing,” the memo said.

The memo came as Disney announced Karandeep Anand has been appointed as Disney’s first chief technology officer.

That is not the only upper-level change, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney has posted that is it seeking a director of AI enablement and legal engineering.

Related:
Jimmy Kimmel Will Have to Agree to Disney's Humiliating Demand If He Wants to Keep His Show: Report

That individual will develop internal work processes using AI and determine the extent to which Disney develops AI processes internally or contracts with outside vendors.

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro has said he wants to use AI to improve efficiency.

“We’re using technology to fundamentally change how work gets done,” Disney CFO Hugh Johnston said during a May earnings call after the company laid off 1,000 people.

“We have been and will continue to look for these types of opportunities to redeploy capital, both financial and human, to areas we see driving the highest returns for shareholders,” he said.

Disney’s stock is down 5 percent so far this year, and has fallen almost 40 percent since 2021.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Woke, Anti-Trump Classic Rocker Todd Rundgren Nukes Taylor Swift: 'Apotheosis of Mediocrity'
Law Enforcement Investigating New Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note
Justice Samuel Alito Surprises by Recusing Himself from First Supreme Court Case of New Term
Speaker Johnson Calls Opposition to Data Centers a 'Chinese Psyop'
Senate Passes 'Protect College Sports Act' 77-22 to Limit College Football Transfers, Cap Player Payments
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation