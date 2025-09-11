Share
'A Dark Moment for America': Trump Addresses the Nation After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

 By Johnathan Jones  September 11, 2025 at 4:42am
Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday in Utah at the age of 31, was honored by President Donald Trump in a video message from the Oval Office.

In the message, Trump said he was consumed by both “grief and anger” at the politically motivated killing of one of the conservative movement’s brightest stars.

“This is a dark moment for America,” the president said. “He’s a martyr for truth and freedom and there’s never been anybody who was so respected by youth.”

“For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals,” Trump added.

“This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today and it must stop right now,” he continued.

The president vowed that anyone associated with the killing would be held to account.

“From the attack on my life in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, which killed a husband and father, to the attacks on ICE agents, to the vicious murder of a healthcare executive in the streets of New York, to the shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and three others, radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives,” Trump said.

Trump said, “Charlie was the best of America and the monster who attacked him was attacking our whole country.”

“An assassin tried to silence him with a bullet, but he failed because together we will ensure that his voice, his message, and his legacy will live on for countless generations to come,” he added.

“Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie’s voice has become bigger and grander than ever before and it’s not even close,” he continued.

“May God bless his memory, may God watch over his family, and may God bless the United States of America,” Trump said.

Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

He had been on stage for an “American Comeback Tour” event.

Kirk was taking part in one of his signature “Prove Me Wrong” debate segments when he was attacked.

The husband and father was only 31.

