‘Dark Psychic Forces’: Marianne Williamson’s Debate Comments Redirect Domains to Trump, DNC Sites

Marianne Williamson charged that President Donald Trump was tapping into “dark psychic forces” during Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate and now websites are harnessing the phrase to redirect to both the Trump presidential campaign and Democratic National Committee sites.

The Hill reported that “DarkPsychicForce.com” began redirecting to Trump’s campaign website, while “DarkPsychicForces.com,” plural, is going to the DNC donate page.

According to the website Whois.net, both sites were purchased in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Williamson — who is a New Age motivational author and speaker — said during the debate, “If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days.”

Marianne Williamson gets big applause when she talks about the “dark, psychic force” at play in America https://t.co/gXm5OCVCZk #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/hDFKrFcchf — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 31, 2019

GoogleTrends reported that Williamson was the most searched among the ten candidates participating in Tuesday’s debate.

According to the RealClearPolitics average, the spiritual guru was polling near the bottom among all 20 Democratic presidential contenders at 0.3 percent.

Politifact reported that Williamson is “running for president to heal the country’s soul.”

She is calling for a “spiritual awakening” that will lead to voters to see the evils of corporate interests in American politics, environmental exploitation, wealth inequality and war.

“We’ve been sliding for the last 40 years away from democracy and into aristocracy, because of tax policies, because of corporate subsidies, because of the nefarious influence of money on our political system,” she said at her own town hall on CNN, according to Politifact.

Tuesday night, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked her what other candidates among the Democratic contenders she could support.

“I’m a Bernie [Sanders] and Elizabeth [Warren] person,” she answered.

“There is no one else like you on that stage.” Thanks, @AndersonCooper! pic.twitter.com/q5Q4k1aAsR — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) July 31, 2019

Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., complimented the Democrat’s performance during the debate.

People are gonna think that I’m trolling but compared to what else is up on this stage I think Marianne Williamson is actually winning this thing. This is amazing. No question she seems to be drawing the biggest applause of the night. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2019

“People are gonna think that I’m trolling but compared to what else is up on this stage I think Marianne Williamson is actually winning this thing,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

“This is amazing. No question she seems to be drawing the biggest applause of the night.”

The Oprah Winfrey Show featured Williamson following the release of her first book in the early 1990s, “A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of ‘A Course in Miracles,'” according to Politifact.

The Hill reported Williamson shot down a rumor that Winfrey is advising her presidential bid, and further she does not think of herself as the former talk show host’s spiritual adviser.

“I can’t share with her what my relationship with her is about,” Williamson told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin. “I don’t think of myself as her spiritual adviser.”

