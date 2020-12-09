These days, it seems like every other headline is about the pending coronavirus vaccine.

Many, especially on the left, seem to believe the vaccine will be a kind of holy grail that will allow us to return to some semblance of “normal.”

Unfortunately, even with the vaccine, it doesn’t appear “normal” will be returning anytime soon: The vaccine might keep you from getting a particularly bad case of the coronavirus, but no one knows yet whether it will actually affect the virus’ spread.

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN’s “New Day” on Monday, where he admitted it will take time to determine whether symptomless vaccine-takers could still infect others.

“Well that’s possible,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

TRENDING: House Republicans Demand Special Counsel Investigation Into Election Fraud

“We’re going to know the answer to that as we follow people out longer.”

The Covid-19 vaccine will not show an impact on mortality rate immediately, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. “[It’s] likely you’re not going to see a measurable diminution for at least several weeks, if not longer. But it will come, I guarantee you.” pic.twitter.com/ofotpjqHyb — New Day (@NewDay) December 7, 2020

According to The New York Times, trials by the makers of the vaccine, Pfizer and Moderna, only tracked whether vaccinated individuals became sick.

Will you take the coronavirus vaccine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 29% (1266 Votes) 71% (3114 Votes)

The trials did not track whether vaccinated people caught the virus without developing symptoms and whether those asymptomatic carriers might spread the virus through their communities.

This is a pretty dark truth. It means the vaccine may not even be able to help “stop the spread.”

The vaccine might keep people from getting as sick as they would without it, but the vast majority of those who contract the disease already survive without a vaccine, and those who don’t are overwhelming elderly or at high risk due to comorbidities.

Of course, no one wants to get sick. If the vaccine does mean people get less sick — and if it can reduce any long-term effects of the virus — that is unquestionably a good thing.

However, the biggest concern regarding a return to normalcy is community spread, and there’s no way to know at this point whether the vaccine reduces community spread.

RELATED: NJ Gym Owner Has Been Fined Over $1.2 Million, Says Not a Single COVID Case Has Been Linked to the Gym

In other words, it looks like masks and social distancing are here to stay, even after vaccination.

This isn’t exactly surprising. It is obvious at this point that much of the political left is obsessed with masks and wants us to wear them all the time.

Why let something like a vaccine come along and take away the need for so much government intervention in the average American’s everyday life?

At least they’re finally admitting this won’t be over anytime soon.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.