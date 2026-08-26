Darline Graham Wins Primary Runoff After Big Push from Trump

Sen. Darline Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, has won the runoff to replace him as the Republican candidate on the November ballot.

Graham, 62, was appointed to temporarily fill the position by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, in July after her brother’s sudden passing at the age of 71.

However, it was the support of President Donald Trump that likely pushed Darline Graham over the top on Tuesday. While she was the top vote-getter in an Aug. 11 special primary, she didn’t get more than the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff with the second-place finisher, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman.

With over 95 percent of the vote counted, Graham was ahead of Norman by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin, according to The Associated Press. She’ll now face the Democratic candidate, pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews, in November.

Despite Darline Graham’s relative inexperience, the seat is considered a “likely Republican” hold by the election news website Decision Desk HQ.

Trump and his allies viewed the race as a test of his strength in a party stronghold. The last Democrat to win a Senate race in South Carolina was the late Fritz Hollings in 1998. However, with the headwinds of a midterm cycle where Republicans control both houses of Congress and the White House, Darline Graham’s relative inexperience compared to Rep. Norman was considered to be a potential stumbling block to her nomination bid.

During a debate with Norman last week, she was seen to have flubbed a question regarding Taiwan and the South China Sea, telling moderators that “national security is not my thing.”

However, she was able to play it off as being the “honest” mistake of someone who wasn’t a career politician.

Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) is asked at #SCSen debate about Taiwan and the South China Sea: “I’m just going to be honest here; I’m not that informed on national security, so — but I do support the military. My brother was in the Air Force for 33 years…I’m not a polished… pic.twitter.com/c6WsSjWz6C — CSPAN (@cspan) August 19, 2026

“I’m just going to be honest here; I’m not that informed on national security,” she said. “I’m not a polished politician up here. National security is not my thing, not my area of expertise, but I do support the military.”

Norman, meanwhile, said Taiwan was “a definite ally” and commended Trump for “enabling Taiwan to defend themselves against China.”

Both sides put big money into the race — including a final push of $1 million by Norman, a wealthy real estate developer before he entered the House.

During a Friday rally in Myrtle Beach, Trump said that he asked Darline Graham personally to run to replace the seat held by her brother, one of Trump’s closest allies, “because everyone loves her, everyone respects her.”

“She only knows how to put America first,” Trump said, according to NBC News. “You vote for her, you’re going to be very proud of that vote.”

Speaking in Columbia, South Carolina, Graham honored her late brother in her victory remarks.

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“I continue to miss Lindsey every day, and there is still a big hole in my heart. But I know he’s looking down right now, very proud of everyone in this room,” she said.

“Mr. President, Lindsey truly loved you and viewed you as one of his closest friends. I appreciate that bond and appreciate all that you’ve done for our country,” Graham added.

“Our victory would not have been possible without you, and we are truly grateful. South Carolina is truly Trump country.”

Norman, meanwhile, acknowledged the effect of Trump’s intercession in the race during his concession speech.

“I never understood why he got in this race,” Norman said. “But it is, it is what it is, and I’ll accept it.”

He added that getting involved was Trump’s “prerogative” and that “his policies are good.”

Lindsey Graham was considered a shoo-in for a fifth term when he died at his Capitol Hill home of an aortic dissection on July 11, just one day after returning to the United States from a trip to Ukraine.

In addition to serving 23 years in the Senate, he served for eight years in the U.S. House and was a House impeachment manager during the impeachment trial of then-President Bill Clinton in 1999. He launched a brief campaign for the presidency during the 2016 cycle, but withdrew before the primaries began.

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