The state’s attorney of DuPage County in Illinois announced Tuesday that his office has filed voter fraud charges against five people relating to the 2020 election.

The charges come as a result of investigations into 32 cases of alleged voter fraud in the suburban Chicago county, the office said in a statement.

“I would like to thank County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek and her office for their fine work in uncovering these alleged violations and bringing them to our attention,” DuPage State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

“The charges filed today are the direct result of the cooperation and professionalism displayed by the Clerk’s Office throughout the entire investigation.”

As a result of this process working as it should, five individuals were issued arrest warrants. Each of the defendants is accused of at least one Class 3 Felony, and two of them are accused of multiple Class 3 Felonies.

The five facing charges are Adam P. Butler, Thomas E. Wojciechowski, Colleen A. Kirchoff, Darrick Kent and Amy Kent, who range in age from 41 t0 73, the state attorney’s office said.

According to the statement, the charges include forgery and perjury.

“Of the five cases, three (Butler, Wojciechowski and Kirchoff) allege that the defendant attempted to cast a ballot for someone other than themself,” the office said.

“The other two cases (Derrick and Amy Kent) allege that the defendant claimed that they had lived at a DuPage County address for thirty days or more prior to the election when in fact they had not.”

These five individuals represent a very small percentage of voters in DuPage County. However, Berlin made it clear that cases like these are important to pursue even when they are not enough to change any election outcomes.

“The very foundation of our country is built upon fair and free elections,” he said in a statement. “Elections are a sacred duty and while the five defendants charged today represent an infinitesimal percentage of the 491,067 votes cast in the 2020 general election, it is important that anyone suspected of attempting to interfere in any way in the election process be investigated and charged where appropriate.”

According to the left and its establishment media allies, there was little, if any, credible evidence of voter fraud in the race between then-President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden. A USA Today fact-check article from November tried to discredit many allegations of suspected fraud and irregularities.

“Biden legally won the popular vote and obtained enough electoral votes to claim the win,” the outlet said. “There’s no evidence of voter fraud, despite widespread, unfounded claims.”

Here’s a fact check of our own: While it is probably true that there was not enough fraud to swing the election to Trump, it is false to say that there is no evidence of voter fraud.

In addition to these five cases in DuPont County, voter fraud charges have been filed against individuals in Pennsylvania, Texas and Louisiana.

Furthermore, Democrats have tried to paint any conservatives who asked for investigations into allegations of voter fraud as radicals who supported the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

In January, seven Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint against Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri saying the Republicans “lent legitimacy to President Trump’s false statements about election fraud.”

Cruz and Hawley were objecting to the certification of Electoral College votes because they wanted Congress to take the time to investigate widespread claims of fraud. According to Forbes, Republicans in Congress asked for a 10-day emergency audit of results in key states, but they were denied.

You see, the Democrats don’t just want to silence people who allege the presidential election was outright stolen. They also want to punish anyone who even wants to look into possible allegations of fraud.

If they were so sure that voter fraud did not occur on a massive scale, why were they so opposed to investigations into the matter? At the worst, if the Democrats’ argument is true, investigations would catch small instances of fraud, like those in DuPage County, without changing the outcome of the presidential election.

That would seem to be a win-win. Democrats would still get their president, and Republicans would be able to feel more confident about the election and the fact that criminals would be held accountable.

Instead, the left said any investigation into possible fraud was not just unnecessary but actively encouraging violence.

The truth is that some voter fraud did occur in the 2020 election.

Even if it was on a very small scale, criminals of this nature need to be held accountable.

