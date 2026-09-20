Data Analysis Proves Radical Communists Aren't the Fringe: Majority of Dems Are DSA

The majority of Democrats support the Democratic Socialists of America, a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday found.

The latest survey shows among Democrat, 59% consider themselves DSA supporters, compared to just 30% do not. Out of total voters polled just 26% consider themselves supportive of the DSA, compared to 66% who do not consider themselves backers of the socialist group.

If a candidate for elected office identifies as a DSA supporter, 17% of respondents say it makes them more likely to back that candidate, the survey states. By comparison, 43% of voters say it makes them less likely to vote for that candidate while 35% of respondents say it makes no difference.

The DSA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Several Democratic socialist candidates have notched primary wins in recent months. Darializa Avila Chevalier in New York, Melat Kiros in Colorado and Donovan McKinney in Michigan all defeated incumbent Democratic lawmakers while Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania and Claire Valdez in New York won their open seat races.

DSA supporters generally have high levels of education but tend to fall within lower- to middle-income brackets, the DSA North Star’s most recent survey shows.

“Our candidates are going up against corporate backed opponents, and they’re going to need your help to get over the finish line this November,” the DSA said in a Oct. 3, 2025 X post.

In June, the DSA released a new platform, dubbed “Workers Deserve More,” which in part proposes to “draft a new constitution, and create a democratic socialist republic.” The socialist group’s platform has drawn intense public criticism from congressional Republicans.

“The DSA Communists have now published their insane agenda to take over Congress and America,” House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote in a June 27 X post. “We will not let it happen! WE ARE READY FOR THIS FIGHT!!”

The Quinnipiac University survey was conducted from Sept. 3-6 throughout the contiguous U.S. The poll surveyed 970 self-identified registered voters with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points, including the design effect.

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