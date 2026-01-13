Data Is In: Homes Becoming More Affordable as Trump Admin Removes Illegal Aliens

Home prices dropped during the past year as the Trump administration removed millions of illegal immigrants from the United States.

The White House posted on social media, “FACT: In 14 of the top 20 metro areas with the largest illegal migrant populations, home list prices DECLINED year-over-year in December.”

“The three metro areas that saw modest price increases are all “sanctuary cities.” Mass deportations = lower housing costs for Americans.”

The markets that saw some of the steepest declines were in the border states of Texas, Arizona, and California.

Austin, Texas, topped the list with a drop of 7.3 percent. San Diego, which is right on the border with Mexico, was down 6.7 percent.

Phoenix, Arizona, was down 3.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the far-left-governed cities of Seattle, Chicago, and Philadelphia saw modest increases in home prices.

Realtor.com confirmed this trend in September, finding the steepest declines in Tampa, Phoenix, Dallas, Miami, and San Diego, while the greatest increases were in Minneapolis, Cleveland, Boston, New York City, and Chicago.

The leaders of Minneapolis, Boston, New York City, and Chicago are particularly known for their opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in their cities.

The Department of Homeland Security reported in December that more than 2.5 million illegal aliens left or were removed from the U.S. in 2025.

“Since January 20, 2025, DHS enforcement operations have resulted in more than 605,000 deportations. DHS has prioritized removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens as part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to return law and order to the United States,” the agency said.

“Additionally, thanks to the comprehensive efforts of DHS law enforcement, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported since January 2025. We encourage all illegal aliens to use the CBP Home app to get a free flight home for Christmas and $1,000,” DHS added.

At a campaign rally in October 2024, Trump said, “We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our country.”

During President Joe Biden’s last fiscal year in office in 2024, there were 2.1 million illegal crossings into the U.S. on top of 2.5 million the previous year. The Biden administration released millions into the country over the course of the four-year term, according to a report from the Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee.

Since Trump’s first full month in office in February, the number of illegal southwest border crossings per month has dropped from the Biden-era range of 100,000 to 300,000 per month to approximately 10,000 to 11,000 during Trump’s first year back in office.

Of those apprehended, none have been released into the country during the last seven months.

During an interview in November, Vice President J.D. Vance said, “A lot of young people are saying, ‘housing is way too expensive.’ Why is that? Because we flooded the country with 30 million illegal immigrants who are taking houses that ought, by right, go to American citizens.”

“What we’re doing is trying to make it easier to build houses,” he added. “We’re also getting all of those illegal aliens out of our country, and you’re already seeing it start to pay some dividends.”

