Data Suggests a Key Red State Senate Seat Could Fall to Democrats

New polling data suggests that a Senate race in a state Trump won by double digits could fall to Democrats in the midterms.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Jon Husted is facing a challenge from former three-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who lost his 2024 bid for reelection. But now, just two years after President Donald Trump carried Ohio by 11 percentage points in the 2024 election, Brown is leading Husted by an eight-point margin, 53 percent to 45 percent, according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday.

Brown has 98 percent of support among Democrats, whereas Husted only has 86 percent of support among Republicans, according to the poll.

Some 57 percent of Ohio residents view Trump negatively, while 42 percent still hold a favorable opinion, the poll found. Husted’s ratings are comparable to Trump’s ratings in the state, as 50 percent view him unfavorably and 41 percent view him favorably. Brown, on the other hand, holds a 53 percent favorable rating and 44 percent unfavorable rating.

About 46 percent the poll’s respondents are concerned that Husted is too close to Trump. This includes 10 percent of those who are backing the incumbent.

Brown is receiving support from those who are not Democrats, attaining 31 percent of self-described non-MAGA Republicans and 13 percent of Republican voters, according to the survey.

The candidates are competing for the Senate seat that Husted currently holds after Gov. Mike DeWine appointed him to replace Vice President J.D. Vance. Ohio’s 2026 Senate race is a special election, so the winner will have to run for reelection in 2028 in order to hold a full six-year term. In the gubernatorial race, voters are also divided but by a much smaller margin, the same poll found: 50 percent support Democrat Amy Acton and 49 percent support Republican Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump, Elon Musk, and the Ohio Republican Party have endorsed Ramaswamy for the race. The Sentinel Action Fund has endorsed Husted. “In his first year in the Senate, Republican Senator Jon Husted has already proven he is a conservative fighter who stands up for Ohio values and President [Donald] Trump’s agenda,” SAF President Jessica Anderson said. By about a 6-point margin, more Democrats than Republicans are very motivated to vote in the upcoming election, according to Fox News’ poll. Fox News conducted the survey between May 28 and June 1 under the collaborative direction of Democratic polling firm Beacon Research and Republican polling firm Shaw & Company Research. The poll included interviews with 1,015 Ohio registered voters who were surveyed via both phone calls and text message. It had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.