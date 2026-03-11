After Daughter Is Allegedly Killed by Illegal, Mom Opens Victim's Bible and Finds Incredible Surprise Note

A society has reached peak madness when it must rely on its murder victims to soothe its collective rage.

Indeed, praise God for doing what I, in my mortal weakness, cannot: imparting peace amid grotesque injustice.

According to WJLA-TV in Washington D.C., Cheryl Minter, mother of Stephanie Minter, the 41-year-old woman stabbed to death at a bus stop in Fairfax, Virginia, late last month, allegedly by an illegal-alien repeat offender, opened her late daughter’s Bible on Monday to find an uplifting message from the slain woman.

“Merry Christmas 2024,” Stephanie wrote in the Bible her mother gave her for Christmas, “the word of God itself is a gift, but this year it’s extra special, because of the particular Bible my mother chose as a gift for Christmas. She knows my love for the Lord and how journaling and coloring helps my emotional mental stability. So Lord, thank you for providing, protecting, loving and giving me the most grace for the moments I need.”

Cheryl described her late daughter as “amazing” and “the friendliest person I think I’ve ever met in my life.”

“She never went anywhere without her smile on her face,” the grieving mother added. “I think she smiled when she was angry and to get through it sometimes, but she always had a smile on her face. She always was trying to be the most positive thing she could be, and outgoing. Bible verses she would pull from. It was like she memorized half the Bible. She could always pull them out of thin air, along with the chapter and the verse. She always amazed me with that.”

Thank God for the peace that Stephanie’s message and her cherished Bible provided, for I have had enough of this madness, and I suspect many readers feel the same.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, authorities charged 32-year-old Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone, with Stephanie’s murder. Jalloh has more than 30 prior arrests, including for violent crimes.

Of course, in our dystopian modern world, DHS had to expressly request that Virginia’s Democrat politicians not release Jalloh.

“We are calling on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and Virginia’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this murderer and violent career criminal from their jail without notifying ICE,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said.

“This illegal alien’s murder of an innocent, beautiful American woman came less than 24 hours before Governor Spanberger’s demonization of ICE law enforcement. This heinous criminal is a perfect example of why we need cooperation from sanctuary jurisdictions and the importance of third country removals for the safety of the American people.”

Last month, Democrats entrusted Spanberger, one of their own, to respond to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address. True to form, Spanberger railed against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as Democrats continue to choose criminals over American citizens.

Meanwhile, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano failed to prosecute Jalloh for other serious crimes before Stephanie’s death, according to WJLA.

“I think a lot of people failed her, including him,” Cheryl said.

Incredibly, Jalloh entered the U.S. illegally in 2012, according to DHS.

Cases like this raise questions that take one’s mind to dark places.

For instance, how did Jalloh evade deportation for 14 years? Incompetence alone cannot explain it. That kind of failure feels deliberate.

Likewise, if this is a justice system, then were we perhaps better off in the days of vigilante justice? Unleashing the indiscriminate wrath of vigilantes hardly seems like a good solution. But how much longer can we tolerate the present state of affairs?

Moreover, what recourse do voters have when prosecutors and politicians alike seem determined to enable criminality? What can we do when half the country’s political leaders routinely show indifference to the women and girls brutalized and murdered by illegal aliens and repeat offenders?

A person cannot live in the state of perpetual frustration and mental torment that such questions might cause.

And that brings us back to Stephanie’s message. After all, God never meant for us to live in that tormented state. He meant for us to cast all our cares upon Him.

Thus, a reminder of God’s peace was Stephanie’s final gift to the world.

